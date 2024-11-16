The Ondo State governorship election commenced on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Akoko North-East and Akoko North-West local government areas, with a large turnout of voters.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were at the polling units visited by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), attending to the voters.

The election commenced at 8:30 a.m. at Iyometa Ward 1, Unit 1, Iyometa Ward 2, Unit 007, Ikado Ward 2, Unit 5 in Ikare-Akoko, and also at Ugbe Akoko, Ward 3, Unit 2.

Speaking with the NAN, Vincent Ugboma, the presiding officer (PO) at Ikado Ward 1, Unit 001, said that there was a little delay due to the BVAS malfunctioning, but the issue had been sorted out.

Mr Ugboma said that voters started coming out in large numbers, adding that over 50 persons had been accredited and had voted in the unit by 9 a.m.

“The voters are much; there is a need to divide the unit into two so that it could be managed effectively by the electoral officials,” he said.

Also, in Ikado Ward 2, Unit 13, Felix Adedoja, the presiding officer, said that the election had been going well.

He, however, said that some of the voters were impertinent and unruly.

Surajudeen Yakubu, 32, a person with a disability (PWD) who cast his vote at Iyometa Ward 2, Unit 008, urged the INEC body to allow the votes to count.

Mr Yakubu also advised PWDs to always exercise their right in any given election, adding, “Being a PWD should not limit them from exercising their rights.”

He said that though many PWDs come out to exercise their franchise, they do not enjoy enough benefits from the government.

“We want to urge the government to remember us and extend to us the dividend of the democracy,” he said.

Similarly, Indiat Adewale, a 62-year-old PWD who cast her vote at Iyometa Ward 2, Unit 008, said she came out to vote because she loves the state and the country.

Mrs Adewale commended the conduct of the INEC officials and security agents and said the atmosphere was peaceful.

“I came out because I want my children to be successful in future.

“Anybody that wants success for his or her children should participate in any developmental programme,” she said.

(NAN)

