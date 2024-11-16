It is election day in Ondo State, Nigeria’s South-west region.

Residents of the state will elect a governor today to govern the state for the next four years.

Seventeen political parties and their candidates will face a popularity test, with 1.7 million people who collected the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) deciding their fate. The figure represents 85.6 per cent of the 2.05 million registered voters in the state.

Voting will take place in 3,933 polling units within 203 Registration Areas or wards spread across the 18 local government areas of the South-west state.

The candidates campaigned in all the 18 local government areas in the past weeks.

Despite the array of candidates standing for the election, it may be a two-horse race between the incumbent, APC’s Lucky Aiyedatiwa and former Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi, the PDP flagbearer.

Both are from the Southern senatorial zone but are from different LGAs. While Mr Ajayi is from the Ijaw-speaking Ese-Odo, Mr Aiyedatiwa hails from Ilaje. Thus, their roots’ likely impact on the poll”s outcome is predictable.

This is Mr Aiyedatiwa ‘s first time to run for governor. He assumed office on 27 December 2023 following the death of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, whom he served under as deputy governor. Today’s election will be a litmus for his leadership and acceptance.

Mr Ajayi, on his part, is approaching the election with all he has and the PDP, despite its weakness in the state, is counting on the people to deliver the necessary change.

The security agencies and INEC have assured of their preparedness for the poll, promising to deliver a free and credible process.

PREMIUM TIMES reporters will be on the ground to provide live updates of the election. Stay on this page for the updates. Also, follow us on our social media handles.

