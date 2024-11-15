The police have detained some officers for their alleged involvement in the extortion of N2.3 million from a man in Abuja.
M.B. Abdulkadir, the spokesperson for the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 7 Headquarters in Abuja, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.
Mr Abdulkadir, a deputy superintendent of police, said the officers, who allegedly extorted the money from Ndubisi Nwosu, had been identified and detained while disciplinary proceedings have commenced against them.
“Further to the earlier statement issued on the alleged Extortion of one Mr. Ndubuisi Nwosu by some officers of Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, investigation was carried out, the officers allegedly involved in the extortion have been identified and detained, while disciplinary proceedings have commenced against them,” he said.
He also said the money has been recovered and returned to Mr Nwosu.
Background
On 9 November, prominent social media activist Harrison Gwamnishu posted a seven-minute video accusing and revealing how some police officers from the AIG, Ben Igweh’s office, invaded Mr Nwosu’s home in Abuja the previous day.
“The police took money, wiped his account, sold his laptop to bail him.
“They came to his house, searched his house, no warrant, nothing, they were armed, they threatened him, he was subjected to fear and torture. And they forced him to transfer and to wipe out his first account, 700,000 Naira. And they took him to Banex Plaza, where he bought his laptop. And they sold his laptop,” Mr Gwamnishu said.
Read the full statement by the police below:
UPDATE: ZONE 7 POLICE COMMAND HEADQUARTERS, ABUJA*
RE: ALLEGED EXTORTION OF MR. NWOSU NDUBUISI
Further to the earlier statement issued on the alleged Extortion of one Mr. Ndubuisi Nwosu by some officers of Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, investigation was carried out, the officers allegedly involved in the extortion have been identified and detained, while disciplinary proceedings have commenced against them.
The sum of Two Million Three Hundred Thousand Naira (N2,300,000) has been recovered and returned to Mr. Ndubuisi Nwosu.
The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in Charge of Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, *AIG Benneth C. Igweh,* psc, mni, reassure the general public that in line with the transparency and accountability policy of the present Inspector General of Police
IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun,* Ph.D, NPM, the Zone will update members of the public on the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings against the defaulters.
He further affirms that the Zone 7 Headquarters remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the rule of law, public safety, security and its mandate of protecting lives and properties.
DSP M.B ABDULKADIR*
Police Public Relations Officer,
*For* The Assistant Inspector General of Police,
Zone 7 Headquarters,
Abuja.
