The National Judicial Council (NJC) has cleared five judges of misconduct allegations levelled against them and recommended 38 candidates for various judicial appointments in various states.

NJC’s Deputy Director (Information), Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe, announced this in a statement on Friday.

The NJC, chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CIN), Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, took the decisions at its meeting held in Abuja between Wednesday and Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the NJC rolled out sanctions against erring judges during the meeting.

This included recommending two court heads for compulsory retirement for falsifying their ages to dishonestly extend their years of service.

The two top judges are the Chief Judge of Imo State, T. E. Chukwuemeka Chikeka, and the Grand Kadi of Yobe State, Babagana Mahdi.

Apart from recommending the judges’ compulsory retirement to their respective state governors, the NJC also demanded the refund of the salaries they earned during their illegitimate overstay in service.

This newspaper’s earlier report also captured other sanctions, including suspension, meted out to other erring judges.

However, the council also cleared judges of allegations contained in petitions sent against them. Some petitioners withdrew their petitions against some judges.

The council also recommended 38 candidates for various judicial appointments, mostly to High Courts of various states.

Read the excerpts from the statement capturing the clearance of some judges, the recommendations for appointments, and other relevant issues below.

Federal High Court judge cleared of four petitions

The Council also deliberated on 4 petitions against Hon. Justice Peter O. Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja as follows:

Petition by Mr Douglas W. Chukwu, the Secretary of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission against Hon. Justice Lifu was discountenanced, as the petitioner who had earlier indicated interest to participate in the hearing of his petition failed, neglected and refused to appear before the Committee.

The Council also finds that the allegations of inducement to the tune of $1 million, a bullet-proof car and gift of a plot of land to Hon. Justice Lifu by Chief Emeka Beke, Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC), Rivers State, were not substantiated in any form.

It was also found that the same parties who appeared before the High Court in Rivers State, also appeared before Hon. Justice Lifu at the Federal High Court in Abuja, but failed to disclose or bring to the notice of the Hon. Judge the existence of a sister case at Rivers State High Court.

The Council noted that the acts of misconduct alleged were actually perpetuated by the petitioners who filed the case at the Rivers State High Court, after the case at the Federal High Court, Abuja had been instituted, suggesting forum shopping.

Council finds that Hon. Justice Lifu neither exhibited personal interest in the matter nor misconducted himself in the procedure and noted that the complaints contained in the petition are now subject of appeal by the petitioners.

Similarly, Council dismissed the two petitions by Abednego Oli Benjamin, Chairman, Boot Party, Rivers State Chapter against Hon. Justice Lifu, as it finds the allegations of bribery and other corrupt practices against the Subject Judge were unsubstantiated. It also finds that there is no proof of misconduct in the ex parte orders made by the Subject Judge. Council also noted that the ex parte orders are now the subject of appeals.

On the petition by Dr. G. M. Giles-West Clark, Rivers State House of Assembly against Hon. Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, the Council finds that the petition was not supported with a verifying affidavit and was therefore, discountenanced.

On the petition against the Court of Appeal by Aham Eke-Ejelama, SAN, Council finds that the matters were cases that were commenced during vacation. It also finds that they were urgent matters assigned to vacation Justices and that vacation Judges sit in Abuja.

Council also finds the assertion that the Appellants’ counsel applied to be heard in Abuja, is not correct as only a Head of Court can assign vacation cases. Consequently, Council dismissed the petition for lack of substance.

Council thereafter directed the President of the Court of Appeal should deal with the assignment of the appeals administratively in the normal course of business.

Petitions discontinued against judges

Also, the petitions against Hon. Justice Peter C. Obiora, JCA, formerly of Anambra State High Court and Hon. Justice I. S. Yerima, Chief Judge, Oyo State, were discontinued by the petitioners through notices of discontinuance served on the Council.

Petitions dismissed

The petition by Hon. C. Oforma Agbo JP against Hon. Justice Comfort C. Ani of the Enugu State High Court, was investigated and no evidence of judicial misconduct was found against the Judge.

The petition against Hon. Justice Kabir Dabo, High Court of Justice, Kaduna State, by Alhaji Samaila Musa, was dismissed for being unmeritorious, as the Judge did not violate any law by issuing a bench warrant for the arrest of the petitioner.

Furthermore, the petition by Hopeson Dike against Hon. Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam of the Federal High Court was discountenanced as the petitioner abandoned it and failed to honour Council’s invitation.

Lawyers referred for discipline over filing of frivolous petitions against judges

While the NJC is ready to sanction erring Judicial Officers, it has a duty to protect them against unfounded allegations.

The Council resolved that Legal Practitioners who by themselves or in collusion with litigants write frivolous petitions to blackmail the Judicial Officers will be reported to the Legal Practitioners’ Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) or the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) for appropriate action.

36 candidates recommended for judicial appointments

Also, at the meeting, the Council recommended Thirty-six (36) candidates for judicial appointment to their various State Governors.

Those recommended for appointment are as follows:

EIGHT (8) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, OYO STATE

Opayinka, Adeniyi Gabriel

Oyediran, Oloyede Semiu

Oladejo, Olusoji Moses

Ademola-Salami, Oluwaseun Toluwanimi

Adesina, Jimoh Adam

Adekunle, Yemi Saubana

Adepoju, Olutola Jolade Adenike

Muraina, Olayemi Rasaq

FOUR (4) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, KEBBI STATE

Muhammad, Kwaido Hassan

Ibrahim, Umar Halima

Jagwadeji, Suru Lauratu

Muhammad, Nuruddeen

SEVEN (7) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, SOKOTO STATE

Haruna, Dogondaji Mariya

Sahabi, Jaredi Hadiza

Ahmad, Sha’aibu

Hassan, Fatima

Mohammed, Sa’idu Fatima

Muhammad, Nura Bello

Moyi, Abubakar

SIX (6) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, AKWA IBOM STATE

Ekanem, James Bassey

Umohandi, Mfon Winifred

Essien, Bassey Iwakaowo

Morrison, Henry Comfort

Ntekim, Edet Ekpo

Eddie, Julius Sharon

SEVEN (7) KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, SOKOTO STATE

Muhammad, Abdulazeez Yar’Abba

Lawal, Isa Abubakar

Bello, Sokoto Ibrahim

Imam, Abubakar Bello

Muhammad, Abibu Lawal

Ibrahim, Bodinga Umar

Kabiru, Marnona Umar

TWO (2) KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KEBBI STATE

Aliyu, Kabir, SAN

Bello, Muhammad Atiku

TWO (2) JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OYO STATE

Oyediran, Safiya Amope

Ojekunle, Ojeyemi Ademola

All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in by their respective State Governors.

