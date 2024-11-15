President Bola Tinubu has posthumously honoured former Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, conferring on him the title of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) of Nigeria.
The CFR is Nigeria’s third highest honour, below the GCFR and GCON.
Mr Tinubu disclosed this at the burial ceremony of the late army chief. The deceased’s wife, Mariya, received the award on behalf of her late husband.
The former army chief died in Lagos on 5 November after a brief illness. His body was airlifted to Abuja yesterday for funeral and burial services.
Details later…
