The police have announced that they have recovered and returned the N2.3 million extorted by some police officers from an Abuja resident.
In a statement posted on X by its Complaint Response Unit (CRU), the police said the officers “allegedly involved in the extortion have been identified and detained, while disciplinary proceedings have commenced against them.”
The police said the N2.3 million “has been recovered and returned to Mr. Ndubuisi Nwosu.”
The victim narrated his experience on X on Saturday and how the police officers forced him to sell his laptop to bail himself after he was falsely accused of kidnapping.
Details later…
