Gas cylinders conveyed in a truck have exploded at a filling station in Jibia Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State, causing damage to about six vehicles.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, disclosed this in a statement issued in Katsina on Friday.

He said that on 15 November, a loud explosion was heard by police operatives attached to the Jibia Divisional Police Headquarters. Promptly, the DPO led a team in collaboration with the military, to the scene.

“Upon arrival, operatives found a truck loaded with gas cylinders engulfed in flames at Tamal filling station, along Kagadama-Magamar Jibia road.

“The joint team swiftly deployed preventive measures to protect lives and minimise property damage, successfully quenching the fire.

READ ALSO: Police arrest suspected killers of Enugu market leader

“Six motor vehicles were significantly affected by the fire incident, but fortunately, no life was lost,” he said.

According to him, the state Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, has directed a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the explosion.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Sadiq-Aliyu explained that further developments will be communicated as the investigation proceeds.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

