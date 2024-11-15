Gas cylinders conveyed in a truck have exploded at a filling station in Jibia Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State, causing damage to about six vehicles.
The police spokesperson in the state, Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, disclosed this in a statement issued in Katsina on Friday.
He said that on 15 November, a loud explosion was heard by police operatives attached to the Jibia Divisional Police Headquarters. Promptly, the DPO led a team in collaboration with the military, to the scene.
“Upon arrival, operatives found a truck loaded with gas cylinders engulfed in flames at Tamal filling station, along Kagadama-Magamar Jibia road.
“The joint team swiftly deployed preventive measures to protect lives and minimise property damage, successfully quenching the fire.
“Six motor vehicles were significantly affected by the fire incident, but fortunately, no life was lost,” he said.
According to him, the state Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, has directed a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the explosion.
Mr Sadiq-Aliyu explained that further developments will be communicated as the investigation proceeds.
(NAN)
