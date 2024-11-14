Residents of Mera town in Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi State have been left jubilant by the Nigerian military offensive against the terrorist group Lakurawa in their area.

The terror group operating in Sokoto and Kebbi States attacked Mera town last Friday, killing at least 15 people and rustling hundreds of livestock.

The residents said soldiers have dislodged the terrorists from their enclaves in the area and recovered hundreds of livestock rustled from the town.

The Governor of Kebbi State, Nasiru Idris, had requested military intervention in the terrorised communities after the group killed at least 15 peasants.

The local government Chairperson, Yahaya Muhammad, told BBC Hausa Service on Thursday that the military operation was successful as the troops sacked all the criminals’ enclaves in the bush.

“The Lakurawa fighters are not in any part of Augie Local Government in Kebbi State, the military has engaged them in the bush and chased them from all their enclaves. The soldiers returned with several cows that were seized from the residents of Mera.

“The development has brought calm to the area, and the residents are now having a restful night”, the council chief said.

Also, Bashir Isah, who holds the traditional title of ‘Yariman Mera’, said the residents could heave a sigh of relief for the first time since they were attacked by the terrorists.

“We must salute the proactiveness of the security agents; they are doing their best, and they are still around in the bush,” Mr Isah said.

Musa Dealer, whose over 100 cows were rustled by the Lakurawa fighters at Mera, identified 40 of them following the military operation in the bush.

He said the military presence in the area has brought calm and relief to the residents.

“Residents are now going to farm for the harvest that was hitherto not accessible due to fear of kidnap and death. The soldiers have successfully recovered our 41 cows. Some other identified cows were also returned to the town,” Mr Dealer said.

