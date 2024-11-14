The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC Ltd.) says it has achieved 1.8 million barrels per day of crude production following continuous dislodgement of pipeline vandals and crude oil thieves.

The Chief Production War Room Officer, NNPC Ltd., Lawal Musa, said this on Thursday in Abuja during a briefing on NNPC Ltd. production.

Mr Musa, who is also the Senior Business Advisor to Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), NNPC Ltd., said that the achievement was based on the collaboration between the leadership of NNPC, stakeholders and security agencies.

“We achieved this because of the clear mandate by President Bola Tinubu to ramp up crude oil production in the country,” Mr Musa said.

(NAN)

