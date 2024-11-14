The remains of the late Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, have arrived in Abuja in preparation for his final burial slated for Friday at the Military Cemetery.
His body arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport precisely at 12:16 p.m.
The scheduled funeral services will commence on Thursday with a Service of Songs at the Army Headquarters Garrison Parade Ground, Mogadishu Cantonment Abuja.
READ ALSO: Lagbaja: IGP orders personnel to wear black band in tribute to late COAS for seven days
The funeral service is slated for Friday at the National Christian Centre to be followed by interment at the military cemetery on Friday afternoon.
|
The late COAS died on 5 November in Lagos after a brief illness, according to an official statement.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999