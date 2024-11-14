Justice Maryanne Anenih of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, Maitama, has directed that a hearing notice be served on Yahaya Bello, former governor of Kogi State, at his residence and on the court’s notice board. This follows his repeated failure to appear in court for arraignment on charges of fraud involving N101.4 billion.

In a ruling on Thursday, November 14, 2024, Justice Anenih instructed that the hearing notice be pasted at Bello’s residence at No. 9 Benghazi Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja, and displayed on the court’s notice board. The court issued this order as the public summons requiring Bello’s appearance is set to expire on November 17, 2024, allowing him a few remaining days to comply.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC requested an adjournment to allow Bello more time to respond to the public summons, which provides a 30-day period for his appearance. According to the counsel to the EFCC, Jamiu Agoro, the option of issuing a warrant of arrest is premature as the 30-day compliance period has not yet expired.

Justice Anenih thereafter granted the EFCC’s request for an adjournment, setting November 27, 2024, as the new date for Bello to appear in court for arraignment.

Recall that the court had previously issued a public summons on October 3, 2024, after Bello failed to attend prior hearings related to the new 16-count charges filed against him by the EFCC. The charges include allegations of fraud amounting to N101.4 billion.

Dele Oyewale

Head, Media & Publicity

November 14, 2024

