The air at St. Ambrose’s Catholic Secondary School in Ondo town, Ondo State, was filled with excitement and nostalgia on 8 November 2024 as an alumnus of the school and award-winning journalist, Deji Bademosi, held his annual award ceremony to honour the school’s top academic achievers.

Initiated in 2019, the Deji Bademosi Award for Academic Excellence gives awards to the best students and teachers of the school annually.

In this year’s edition, which is the sixth so far, nine students and two teachers were recognized and given awards for their exceptional academic performance and dedication to duty.

Awards, comprising plaques, school fees, textbooks, writing materials and two pairs of uniforms were given to each of the best students in JSS1, JSS2, JSS3, SS 1(Science), SS1(Art), SS1(Commercial), SS2(Science), SS2(Art) and SS2(Commercial). Additionally, the overall best students in SS1 and SS2 were given a brand-new laptop each.

While Solomon Nweke won the award for the overall best student in SS1, Lydia Oladepo, a familiar name in the awards’ history, won the overall best student in SS2. And for consistently winning the award right from when she was in JSS1 up to the latest edition, Lydia was also awarded a cash prize of 50,000 Naira and a N3 million Naira scholarship Trust Fund which she can access when she begins her tertiary education.

“This scholarship gives me a soft landing for my future in higher education,” an elated Lydia said. “I thank God for this honour and am motivated to keep pushing forward. I thank Mr Deji Bademosi for instituting the awards. All the items I have won right from when I was in JSS 1 helped to lessen the burden a great deal on my parents especially the school fees and textbooks. I can’t thank him enough.”

Two teachers in both junior and senior secondary section won the award for best teacher of the year. While Felicia Ogundipe won the best teacher in the junior secondary category, Olubowale Ogunye took the honour in the senior secondary category.

Each teacher was awarded a laptop and cash prize of 100,000 Naira.

Both expressed gratitude for the awards. “Teaching is a calling, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to impact lives. My students and God are my inspiration,” Mrs. Ogundipe remarked.

In his own remark, Mr Ogunye said; “I feel very happy and I want to thank Mr Deji Bademosi for all he has been doing for the school. For all the projects he has done for this school. May God almighty bless him and his family. I give glory to God for this award.”

In a heartfelt speech, Mr Bademosi shared his vision for the awards, highlighting his desire to inspire students to excel, regardless of their backgrounds. “I want each student to know that where you come from should never limit your aspirations for quality education,” he said. “This ceremony serves as a reminder that hard work and determination can lead to greatness.”

The principal of St. Ambrose’s, Oyinlola Oyinlola, lauded Mr Bademosi’s commitment to the school and expressed deep gratitude for his support over the years.

“Deji’s generosity has not only elevated the spirit of competition but also encouraged our students to strive for excellence,” Oyinlola said. “We are grateful for his dedication to making our school a beacon of hope for young learners.”

Reflecting on his friend’s achievements, a close friend of Mr Bademosi, Olawale Akinsipe, commented, “Deji’s dedication to giving back to his alma mater is inspiring. His hard work and passion are evident. I am happy for that these students now hope for better future. I have no doubt that these awards will help them achieve their dreams in life.”

Since its inception in 2019, the awards have recognized more than 50 students and over 10 teachers, helping build a culture of excellence in the school. And as the ceremony ended, it was clear that Deji Bademosi’s legacy continues to inspire the next generation, leaving an indelible mark on the community of St. Ambrose Catholic Secondary School, Ondo.

