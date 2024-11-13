The All Progressives Congress on Wednesday held a mega rally in Akure in its last efforts to mobilise votes for its governorship candidate, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, ahead of Saturday’s election.

Mr Aiyedatiwa, an incumbent, is up against Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party and 15 other candidates of other political parties.

President Bola Tinubu represented by the Vice President, Kashin Shettima, led other party stalwarts and governors of the APC to Ondo State to drum support for Mr Aiyedatiwa.

Shettima speaks

Speaking at the rally, Mr Shettima asked voters to come out on Saturday em masse to cast their votes for APC.

He said a vote for APC would be a vote for progress and would ensure continuous development that had already started in the South-West.

He said President Tinubu highly honours the people of Ondo and had recently approved the establishment of a federal teaching hospital in the state.

He said: “We bring you greetings from the President. If Pa Ajasin were still alive, is he going to vote for the APC or reactionary party? If Akeredolu were to be alive, is he going to vote for the APC or the reactionary party? Would Mimiko vote for the APC or reactionary party? I urge you to come out en masse to vote for APC for the people of the South-West. Ondo State has two senior ministers, to whom much is given, much is expected”.

He further appealed to the electorate to vote for the party in order for the good work to continue in the state.

Aiyedatiwa, Tunji-Ojo speak

Speaking at the rally, Mr Aiyedatiwa said he was loyal to his former boss, the late governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, all through, till the end.

Mr Aiyedatiwa assured the people of the state that he would do more for the progress of the state.

Also speaking, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said the party was fully ready for victory and would win the election in the 18 local government areas of the state for Mr Aiyedatiwa.

The Chairperson of APC Campaign Council for Ondo Election and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said nobody should fight the opposition, other than speaking with their votes for APC.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the party was sure of victory in the election and would still come back to appreciate the people of the state for standing with the party.

In his speech, the National Chairperson of the Party, Abdullahi Ganduje, said they came to support Mr Aiyedatiwa to victory.

Mr Ganduje later presented the party’s flag to the governor and his running mate, Olayide Adelami.

