As Nigeria’s Super Eagles prepare to face Benin Republic in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign Matchday 5 encounter in Abidjan on Thursday, Coach Augustine Eguavoen has several selection options.

Injury has ruled out centre-back Semi Ajayi, prompting Eguavoen to likely start with the rearguard that faced Libya in Uyo last month.

Likey formation

This means Captain William Ekong and Calvin Bassey will pair up at centre back, with wing-backs Olaoluwa Aina and Bruno Onyemaechi providing width.

In midfield, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi, Frank Onyeka, and Raphael Onyedika are competing for starting spots.

Upfront, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Victor Boniface, Samuel Chukwueze, Sadiq Umar, and Kelechi Iheanacho are vying for positions.

Standings

With three wins and a draw in their previous four games, the Super Eagles have 10 points, four more than second-placed Benin Republic.

A victory would virtually guarantee Nigeria’s leadership of the group going into the final-day matches.

“The stadium is a familiar one for us, and we have good memories from the AFCON. We will rather focus on the positive results we have taken away from here and work hard for another good day in the office on Thursday,” Captain Ekong said.

Benin Republic, with six points, cannot afford another slip-up after their loss in Kigali. Defeat could see them overtaken by Rwanda, and even Libya, if results go against them.

The Cheetahs’ situation underscores the high stakes of this encounter, promising a feisty 90 minutes at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny.

Senegalese official Issa Sy, who previously officiated Nigeria’s 1-0 quarter-final win over Angola, will referee the match.

He will be supported by compatriots Djibril Camara, Nouha Bangoura, and El Hadji Amadou Sy, with Ivorian Rene Williams Sere as commissioner and Angolan Inacio Manuel Candido as referee assessor.

A win would render Monday’s concluding qualifier against Rwanda an academic exercise, securing Nigeria’s spot in the 35th AFCON, scheduled for Morocco from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

“It is not going to be easy because the Beninoise are also chasing a ticket to the final tournament. However, our objective is clear: three points on the night,” Captain Ekong emphasised.

The match kicks off at 8 p.m. Nigerian time.

