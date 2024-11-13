The Anambra House of Assembly has initiated a move to check unwholesome practices, including extortion in public, private and mission schools in the state.

In a motion on Tuesday in Awka, the lawmakers called on Governor Charles Soludo to direct the Commissioner for Education to engage the public, private and mission schools in addressing the exorbitant cost of textbooks and school uniforms.

The legislators frowned at the situation where these schools market these items exclusively or through designated vendors and make them mandatory for parents.

The motion, moved by Ikenna Ofodeme, a member representing Ekwusigo State Constituency, and 18 others, became necessary because education is a fundamental right of every child, and no one should be denied access under any guise.

Mr Ofodeme, the majority leader of the assembly, regretted that the practice, common in many Anambra primary and secondary schools, was against the spirit of the free and compulsory education policy of the government.

“Use of textbooks as workbooks, uniform purchase from exclusively designated vendors and mandatory extramural classes place undue financial burdens on parents and guardians, particularly for families with multiple children in the same school or class,” he said.

The lawmaker said the trend was counterproductive and that the introduction of textbooks/workbooks in one single volume was gradually killing the good culture of using school libraries and families creating libraries in their homes.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Aware that this practice prevents families from utilising textbooks across siblings, compelling them to purchase new copies for each child, regardless of financial ability, thereby deepening educational inequality.

“Observing that education policies in Anambra State should foster inclusivity, affordability and sustainability in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG4 -Quality Education).

“We are further worried that these practices increase educational expenses unnecessarily, making basic education less accessible for financially disadvantaged families.

“These practices negate the state’s efforts to alleviate financial pressures on parents in line with our commitment to affordable and accessible education for all,” he said.

READ ALSO: Nigerian government suspends 13 college students for bullying

The motion was supported by other lawmakers who agreed that it would address unwholesome practices in schools, which had placed a huge financial burden on parents and guardians in the face of the current economic reality.

Somto Udeze, the speaker of the House, referred the matter to the Committee on Education to find out the position of the law or make amendments where necessary to create a legal framework to address the issues.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

