The federal government has suspended 13 students of the Federal Government College in Enugu State for six weeks for alleged bullying in the school.

This is contained in a statement released on Wednesday by Folashade Boriowo, the director of Press and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Education.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, ordered the suspension of the students based on a viral video which captured them bullying a fellow student in the school’s hostel.

Mr Alausa reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to maintaining a safe and conducive learning environment in all federal schools across the country.

According to him, a recent report received by the Federal Ministry of Education highlighted the bullying incident at the Federal Government College, Enugu, which raised significant concerns about safety and discipline within the school environment.

“From the findings of the ministry, the incident involved the gang assault of an SS1 student (a day student) by a group of students on 7 November.

“The incident came to light through the circulation of a disturbing video on social media platforms.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“In response, the Federal Ministry of Education established a disciplinary committee to investigate the matter.

“Based on the findings, all 13 students involved have been placed on a six-week suspension pending the report of the investigative committee.”

The minister also directed the School Based Management Committee to collaborate with security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation, including possible affiliations with external groups.

READ ALSO: Enugu orders prosecution of college students who bullied colleague

He added that immediate measures have been implemented to enhance security at the college by engaging law enforcement agents while also reviewing existing safety protocols.

“Additionally, counselling and rehabilitation support will be provided to address all forms of problems while promoting their reintegration into a positive school environment,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

