The Federal High Court will begin its Christmas vacation on 16 December.

Activities of the court will resume in full on 7 January 2025 in all judicial divisions, Assistant Director of Information Catherine Christopher, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement said the break was approved by the Chief Judge, John Tsoho, in line with Order 46, Rule 4(C) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 (as amended).

The court has arranged for vacation judges to handle urgent cases during the holiday period.

“During the vacation period, the core Judicial Divisions, Abuja, Lagos, and Port-Harcourt Judicial Divisions, will, as usual, remain functional and open to the litigating public throughout the Vacation.

“Only matters relating to the enforcement of Fundamental Rights, Arrest or Release of Vessels, and matters that concern dire National Interest shall be entertained by the Vacation Judges,” the statement read.

Those designated to serve as vacation judges across the three core divisions as follows:

ABUJA JUDICIAL DIVISION

1. Emeka Nwite

2. M. S. Liman

LAGOS JUDICIAL DIVISION

1. Akintayo Aluko

2. Isaac D. Dipeolu

PORT-HARCOURT JUDICIAL DIVISION

1. P. M. Ayua

2. A. T. Mohammed

