The 119 persons discharged by court regarding charges linked with the #EndBadGovernance protest on Tuesday have arrived at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the protesters (minors and adults) were discharged by the Federal High Court Abuja after the court struck out treason charges against them.

The trial judge, Obiora Egwatu, struck out the case after the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation (DPPF), M.D. Abubakar announced the withdrawal of the case in response to public outrage.

In exercise of the Attorney-General of the Federation’s power under section 174 of the Nigerian constitution, Mr Abubakar, representing the AGF, first announced taking over the case from the police before applying for its withdrawal on Tuesday.

Defence lawyers Femi Falana and Hamza Kyari did not oppose the application.

President Bola Tinubu had called for the protesters’ release amid widespread criticism of their detention, particularly regarding the minors among those held.

Shettima speaks

At the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, Vice President Kashim Shettima welcomed the freed individuals on behalf of President Tinubu and began the process of transferring them to the care of their respective state governors.

Among those present were Governors Uba Sani of Kaduna and Abba Yusuf of Kano, who represent states from which many of the protesters originated.

Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, House Committee Chairman on Appropriations, Abubakar Bichi, and several federal ministers were also in attendance, including officials from Education, Humanitarian Affairs, and Poverty Reduction, as well as Environment.

In his remarks, Mr Shettima cautioned the freed suspects not to allow themselves to be used in violent activities.

“Over N300 billion was lost in the protests, consisting mainly of private property and loss of business.

“I will urge you, I will advise you, you are our children to use the opportunity of the President’s magnanimous gesture in ensuring that you overcome and become responsible citizens who will contribute to the growth of the society,” Mr Shettima said.

The Vice President also called on governors and state representatives to ensure the reintegration and rehabilitation of the released protesters, emphasising unity.

“I will urge our governors and our elected representatives here, that cut across the political divide, what binds us together as citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria supersedes whatever divides,” he added.

TheMinister of Women’s Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, had in a statement on Sunday, said that 52 of the detainees were underage.

“Communications are underway with relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Justice, the judiciary, and correctional institutions, to ensure that these children’s cases are expedited and heard in juvenile courts as mandated by law,” she had said.

“Active monitoring of their welfare is ongoing, and the Ministry is collaborating with child rights advocates to ensure no child suffers undue harm, discrimination, or maltreatment.

“Plans are in place to work closely with child protection services to provide post-release psychological counselling, social support, and rehabilitation to facilitate these children’s reintegration into their communities.”

In partnership with stakeholders, the Ministry is also exploring educational opportunities for the children to support their growth and well-being beyond this challenging experience.

