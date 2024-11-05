The 114 #EndBadGovernance protesters who were discharged by the court on Tuesday have arrived at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the protesters (minors and adults) were discharged by the Federal High Court Abuja after the court struck out treason charges against them.

The trial judge, Obiora Egwatu, struck out the case after the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation (DPPF), M.D. Abubakar, announced the withdrawal of the case in response to public outrage.

In exercising the Attorney-General of the Federation’s power under section 174 of the Nigerian constitution, Mr Abubakar, representing the AGF, first announced taking over the case from the police before applying for its withdrawal on Tuesday.

The defence lawyers did not oppose the application.

President Bola Tinubu ordered the release of the protesters on Monday following the widespread outrage over the treatment of the minors among them. About 52 of the protesters are minors, according to the women’s affairs minister,

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, will receive the protesters at the Presidential Villa and hand them over to the governors of their states.

Already, the Governor of Kaduna, Uba Sani, and that of Kano, Abba Yusuf, have arrived at the villa. Many of the freed protesters are believed to be from the two states.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Nentawe Yilwatda, and the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, are also present.

The Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Tanko Sununu, is also present.

Also present to receive them are the Deputy State President, Barau Jibrin, and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Abubakar Bichi.

More details will be provided in subsequent reports.

