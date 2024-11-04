President Bola Tinubu has ordered the release of all minors detained for their alleged involvement in the #EndBadGovernance protests in August.
PREMIUM TIMES reports that the president’s reaction follows criticisms of the treatment of the minors after three of them and an adult fainted while being prosecuted in court last week in Abuja.
The presidential directive was disclosed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on Monday while briefing State House correspondents after meeting with the president.
“The president has directed the immediate release of all the minors that have been arrested by the police without prejudice to any legal processes there are,” Mr Idris said.
He said the president also directed that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction should see to the welfare of the minors and ensure their reunion with their families.
He also announced that a committee will be formed by the government to investigate the conduct of all officials involved and anyone found in breach of the law will face disciplinary action.
Although the police defended the trial of the minors, many Nigerians and human rights organisations have condemned their detention for several weeks and their ongoing trial at a normal court rather than at a juvenile court.
On Saturday, the women affairs ministry announced that 52 minors were being detained over the August protest when thousands of Nigerians marched to demand better conditions of living.
Details later…
