The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, suspended the trial of three minors and one person of adult age following their sudden collapse while waiting to answer to #EndBadGovernance protest-related charges on Friday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the four defendants – Usman Fatihu (21 years), Muhammed Yahaya (14 years), Muktar Ishak Alhassan (16 years) and Mustapha Ibrahim (18 years) – slumped shortly after they were called into the dock to take their pleas.

The trial judge, Obiora Egwuatu, abruptly halted the proceedings at the turn of events. He went back to his chambers for calm to return to the courtroom, while the four persons were taken out for medical attention.

On his return from chambers after some minutes, the judge said the four individuals who slumped were “discharged till they’re medically fit.”

WIth the judge’s pronouncement, it means the minors will continue to face terrorism and treason charges after they are medically fit. This is despite the Child’s Rights Act expressly prohibiting trial of underage children in a regular court and in the manner they are being prosecuted.

The four defendants, who looked malnourished and unkempt, were part of 76 defendants, including at least 28 minors charged in the case.

They were brought from detention on Friday for arraignment on charges of terrorism, treason and arson in connection with the August protest.

In August, Mr Egwatu, ordered the remand of all of them, including at least 28 minors who are below the age of 18, in prison for two months, to enable the police to complete their investigations.

The 76 individuals brought to court on Friday were arrested in Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto and Gombe in connection with the 10-day protest which was held in many parts of the country from 1 to 10 August. The protest turned violent, leading to deaths in some northern states.

The defendants, who have now been detained for about three months, were initially held in police cells before the police approached the court to obtain an order for their remand in August.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in the application for the detention order on 8 August, accused the detainees of “terrorism, treason, treasonable felony, arson, and other terrorism-related offences.”

He anchored the application on section 66(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, section 35(1)(C) of the Nigerian constitution, and section 299 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

A defence lawyer, Abubakar Marshal from Falana and Falana Chambers, told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that “the minors are being starved in prison, and have been detained for three months.”

The detention of the defendants has drawn widespread condemnation for the police’s attempt to criminalise protest, and particularly the charging of minors by the police.

The #EndBadGovernance protest

Protesters surged to the streets in major cities around the country between 1 and 10 August to protest against the economic hardship and bad governance in the country.

The protesters blamed the hardship on Mr Tinubu’s economic policies underpinned by the removal of subsidies on petrol and floating of the naira.

The #EndBadGovernance protests sought the reversal of the policies.

