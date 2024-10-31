The Nigerian government has announced that it has found the wreckage of the helicopter that crashed last Thursday into the Atlantic Ocean after leaving Port Harcourt.

Aviation minister Festus Keyamo announced this in a post on X on Thursday evening.

“The latest update on the helicopter crash is that the wreckage of the helicopter has been found at the bed of the ocean,” Mr Keyamo wrote.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the crash of the helicopter carrying oil workers. The bodies of five of the eight passengers and crew members had earlier been found on different days.

“The helicopter, operated by Eastwind Aviation and carrying eight individuals, went down off the coast of Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean on October 24, 2024,” Bimbo Oladeji, a spokesperson of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), wrote in a statement shared by Mr Keyamo.

She said the wreckage was located Wednesday night, and efforts are on to recover it.

“The wreckage was identified during last night’s recovery dives, approximately 0.775 nautical miles from the FPSO Adoon. It was located at a depth of 42 meters, with coordinates registered at Latitude 04° 13.634′ N and Longitude 008° 19.442′ E. Preparations are currently underway for the helicopter’s recovery to support further investigation,” she wrote.

The statement did not, however, indicate if the bodies of the remaining three victims had been found.

Read the full statement below.

SEARCH AND RECOVERY TEAM LOCATES WRECKAGE OF DITCHED SIKORSKY SK76 HELICOPTER

Captain Alex Badeh Jr., Director General of NSIB, commended the allied team and partners leading the search and recovery efforts: “Locating the wreckage is a critical milestone in our efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic accident. The dedication and cooperation shown by all involved parties have been exceptional, and we are determined to conduct a thorough investigation to provide clarity and closure to the families of those affected.”

NSIB remains committed to working closely with national and international partners to carry out the recovery and investigative process, in line with our mandate to enhance transportation safety in Nigeria.

Mrs Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji

Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau

