President Joe Biden of the US called President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria on the phone on Tuesday, an official has said.

Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister, Yusuf Tuggar, who briefed journalists in Abuja about the phone call, said it lasted for about 30 minutes.

Mr Tuggar said the two leaders discussed the ongoing partnerships between both countries as well as the recent release of an American who was detained and being tried in Nigeria.

“The two leaders exchanged pleasantries and President Biden preceded to thank President Tinubu for his partnership and for Nigeria’s partnership in particular the collaboration between the two countries with regards to our law enforcement and law enforcement agencies as well as release of one of the suspects of the cryptocurrency exchange company (Binance),” the minister said.

ALSO READ: Binance executive Gambaryan returns home after eight months in detention in Nigeria

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Nigerian government last week dropped all charges against Tigran Gambaryan, an executive at Binance Holdings, who was on trial for money laundering and currency speculations at the Federal High Court in Abuja. He was subsequently released and has returned to the US.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

