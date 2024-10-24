British actor Idris Elba has revealed his intention to relocate to Africa within the next decade, citing his desire to support and contribute to the continent’s burgeoning film industry.

The 52-year-old actor, best known for his roles in ‘The Wire’ and ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,’ disclosed his plans in an interview with the BBC. Elba is already involved in projects to establish film studios on the Tanzanian island of Zanzibar and in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, as part of his commitment to growing the African film industry.

Born in London to a Ghanaian mother and a Sierra Leonean father, Elba has a deep connection to Africa and stated that he wants to use his star power to help the continent tell its own stories. He said, “I would certainly consider settling down here—actually, not even consider; it’s going to happen.”

The award-winning actor believes that Africa’s film industry has immense potential but needs investment and development, which he aims to help spearhead. Elba said, “I think [I’ll move] in the next five, ten years, God willing. I’m here to bolster the film industry—that is a ten-year process—I won’t be able to do that from overseas. I need to be in-country, on the continent.”

Pan-African approach

Elba’s vision for his future move is broad and not limited to one location. He sees himself living across various parts of Africa, including Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Zanzibar–and is committed to going where the stories are being told.

“I’m going to live in Accra; I’m going to live in Freetown; I’m going to live in Zanzibar. I’m going to try and go where they’re telling stories—that’s important,” Elba explained.

The actor pointed out that his focus on fostering African storytelling comes from a desire to challenge and change the often negative portrayal of the continent in global media.

Empowering African filmmaking

He said, “If you watch any film or anything that has got to do with Africa, all you’re going to see is trauma—how we were slaves, how we were colonised, how it’s just war—and when you come to Africa, you will realise that it’s not true.”

Having played Nelson Mandela in the 2013 biopic ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom’, Elba is well-versed in the significance of African stories. He strongly advocates for Africans to be at the forefront of the filmmaking process, from acting to directing and even financing. He hopes to one day make a film in his studio in Accra.

“This sector is a soft power, not just across Ghana but across Africa. We must own those stories of our tradition, our culture, our languages, and the differences between one language and another. The world doesn’t know that,” Elba added.

While acknowledging Africa’s immense talent pool, Elba has also pointed out that the infrastructure and facilities needed to support the film industry are still lacking. In line with a 2022 UNESCO report that highlighted the challenges African filmmakers face, such as piracy and limited training opportunities, Elba believes that the involvement of African governments in creating an enabling environment is crucial. “We have to invest in our storytelling because when you see me, you see a little version of yourself and that encourages us,” he noted.

Elba’s work on African projects marks a new collaboration between international talent and local creatives. By building studios and working with local filmmakers, he wants to help Africans tell their own stories to the world. He said, “I need to be here, on the continent, to make the impact I want to see.”

Things Fall Apart

In September, Elba was announced to be cast as Okonkwo in a new TV series adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ by A24. In addition to starring, Elba will also serve as an executive producer through his company, 22Summers. The project is still in its early stages without a confirmed streaming service or network, but it will explore Okonkwo’s struggle to preserve his traditions against the backdrop of British colonisation.

This adaptation marks the third screen version of the iconic novel, following a 1971 movie and a 1987 mini-series, where Pete Edochie portrayed Okonkwo. Elba, known for roles in The Wire and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, will produce alongside David Oyelowo and Amanda N’Duka, with several other executives contributing to the production, including Achebe Masterworks.

Although Elba’s casting as Okonkwo in the adaptation of Things Fall Apart has sparked debate among Nigerians. Some believe a Nigerian actor would be better suited for the role, as they can better represent the cultural nuances of the character. Passionate fans argue that Elba may struggle to capture Okonkwo’s mannerisms, speech, and essence, questioning whether he can speak Igbo or understand Nigerian culture.

Supporters, however, believe Elba is a talented actor who can adapt to any role. They argue that talent should matter more than nationality, pointing to his strong performance in Beasts of No Nation. Some also suggest that improving funding in Nollywood could help produce high-quality adaptations like this one, while others recommend watching the 1971 film or the 1987 mini-series featuring Pete Edochie as Okonkwo.

Elba

Raised in Hackney, London, Elba started acting in school and joined the National Youth Music Theatre with funding from the Prince’s Trust. He gained fame as Stringer Bell in HBO’s The Wire and starred in major films like Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, the Thor franchise, and Pacific Rim. In addition to acting, he directed Yardie and voiced characters in popular animated films like Zootopia.

Elba is also a philanthropist, working with his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, to support sustainable farming in Africa through partnerships with organisations like Farm Africa. He is a DJ known as DJ Big Driis and has produced several tracks, combining his music and acting careers.

Throughout his career, Elba has won prestigious awards, including a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Miniseries for his role in Luther in 2012. His performance as the detective received widespread acclaim and led to multiple Golden Globe and Emmy nominations from 2011 to 2016.

