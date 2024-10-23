President Bola Tinubu has sacked five ministers and appointed seven new ones. The president also reassigned ten ministers to new positions, his office said.

The five sacked ministers are Uju-Ken Ohanenye, the former minister of Women Affairs; Lola Ade-John, the former minister of Tourism; Tahir Mamman, the minister of Education; Abdullahi Gwarzo, minister of state, Housing and Urban Development, and Jamila Ibrahim, minister of Youth Development.

The newly appointed ministers, who would still have to be confirmed by the Senate, are Nentawe Yilwatda, Muhammadu Dingyadi, Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu, Jumoke Oduwole, Idi Maiha, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, Suwaiba Ahmad.

The presidency said the dismissal and appointments are part of “eight far-reaching actions to reinvigorate the Administration’s capacity for optimal efficiency pursuant of his commitment to deliver on his promises to Nigerians.”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR has approved the immediate implementation of eight far-reaching actions to reinvigorate the Administration’s capacity for optimal efficiency pursuant of his commitment to deliver on his promises to Nigerians.

The eight actions approved by Mr. President include:

1. The renaming of the Ministry of Nigeria Delta Development to Ministry of Regional Development to oversee the activities of all the Regional Development Commissions. The Regional Development Commissions to be under the supervision of the new Ministry are; the Niger Delta Development Commission, the South East Development Commission, the North East Development and the North West Development Commission.

2. The immediate winding up of the Ministry of Sports Development and the transfer of its functions to the National Sports Commission in order to develop a vibrant sports economy;

3. The merger of the Federal Ministry of Tourism and the Federal Ministry of Arts and Culture to become Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy;

4. The re-assignment of ten (10) ministers to new ministerial portfolios;

5. The discharge of five (5) Ministers.

6. The nomination of seven (7) new ministers for onward transmission to Senate for confirmation;

7. The appointment of Shehu Dikko as Chairman of the National Sports Commission;

8. The appointment of Sunday Akin Dare as Special Adviser to the President on Public Communication and Orientation working from the Ministry of Information and National Orientation

RESTRUCTURING OF MINISTRIES AND MINISTERIAL PORTFOLIOS

LIST OF MINISTERS REASSIGNED TO NEW PORTFOLIOS ARE AS FOLLOWS: Name of Minister Current Designation of Minister New Designation of Minister Hon Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu Minister of State, Education Minister of State Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction Dr. Morufu Olatunji Alausa

Minister State, Health Minister of Education Barr. Bello Muhammad Goronyo Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation Minister of State Works

Hon. Abubakar Eshiokpekha Momoh Minister of Niger Delta Development Minister of Regional Development Uba Maigari Ahmadu Minister of State Steel Development Minister of State Regional Development Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Minister of State Finance Sen. John Owan Enoh Minister of Sports Development Minister of State Trade and Investment [Industry] Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim Minister of State, Police Affairs Minister of Women Affairs Ayodele Olawande Minister of State for Youth Development Minister for Youth Development Dr. Salako Iziaq Adekunle Adeboye Minister of State, Environment Minister of State, Health MINISTERS TO BE DISCHARGED ARE AS FOLLOWS: Name of Minister Designation of Minister Barr. Uju-Ken Ohanenye Minister of Women Affairs Lola Ade-John Minister of Tourism Prof Tahir Mamman SAN OON Minister of Education Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim Minister of Youth Development LIST OF NEW MINISTERS APPOINTED AND PORTFOLIOS ARE AS FOLLOWS: Name of Minister Designation of Minister Ministry Dr Nentawe Yilwatda Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi Minister of Labour & Employment Federal Ministry of Labour & Employment Bianca Odinaka Odumegu-Ojukwu Minister of State Foreign Affairs Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Jumoke Oduwole Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (Trade and Investment) Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment Idi Mukhtar Maiha Ministry of Livestock Development Federal Ministry of Livestock Development Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Suwaiba Said Ahmad PhD Minister of State Education Federal Ministry of Education

The President thanked the outgoing members of the Federal Executive Council for their service to the nation while wishing them the best in their future endeavours. He then charged the newly appointed ministers as well as their reassigned colleagues to see their appointment as a call to serve the nation. He added that all appointees must understand the administration’s eagerness and determination to set Nigeria on the path to irreversible growth and invest the best of their abilities into the actualisation of the government’s priorities.

The Presidency

Federal Republic of Nigeria

October 2024

