The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has appealed to leaders of the party in Ondo State to work together for its victory in the 16 November governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is the APC candidate in the election.

Mr Ganduje made the appeal at the South-West APC Governors’ Forum stakeholders meeting on Sunday in Akure.

He said all the party’s bigwigs in the region and at the national level were in the state to show their support and commitment to the election.

The APC chairman said he was encouraged by the number of party leaders in the state present at the meeting. He urged them to put all that happened in the primary behind them and support the party’s candidate.

“Our mission is to give you assurance that the party is solidly behind you and all stakeholders at national level are being coordinated so that we have a successful election in Ondo State.

“We are here to motivate, energise and support you that this election and the success in this election is a task that must be done.

“We are expecting 90 per cent in the coming election. Make sure you know those that are supposed to vote in the polling units. We assure you Tinubu is the best leader that we have,” he said.

Also speaking, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State expressed delight in the party’s unity in Ondo State.

Mr Sanwo-Olu commended all the aspirants in the 20 April party primary for their sportsmanship, appealing to them to “unite for the victory of APC in the November election.”

The Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji, urged the stakeholders to work for the success of the party’s candidate as it was the first election that would be held in the region of President BolaTinubu.

Mr Aiyedatiwa, in his remarks, appreciated the leaders, assuring them that all the suggestions at the meeting would be addressed.

The Chairman of the APC in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, said the party was more united, saying, “No faction, no division in Ondo State; we are one.”

(NAN)

