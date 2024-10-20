Like many parents in Majia, Maimuna Rabiu presumed her son dead after she could not find him a day after a petrol tanker explosion in the town. The explosion in the small town in Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State killed over 170 people, according to the official tally on Friday, three days after the incident.

Mrs Rabiu’s son, Abdulrasheed, had joined hundreds of residents at the scene where the petrol tanker had fallen while passing through the town.

Mrs Rabiu, who tearily narrated the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, said the youngster had left home without her knowledge.

“He rushed to the scene with other children. Whoever I asked about his whereabouts said he just left there. We thought he ran to a neighbouring village like many others did after the explosion. We had a sleepless night waiting for his return but he didn’t. We later confirmed a day later that he was among the victims.

“Any parents who could not find their son assumed that they were among the bodies buried in the mass grave,” Mrs Rabiu narrated.

The state governor, Umar Namadi, while receiving the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, on a sympathy visit on Friday, said many of the victims died while receiving treatment at hospitals.

The governor said about 70 more were receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centres in Azare, Nguru, and Birnin Kudu. Many are also being treated at the Hadejia General Hospital, Rashid Shekoni Teaching Hospital, Dutse; Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano; and Dala Orthopedic Hospital in Kano State.

A resident of the community, Muktari Tela, said after the tanker fell around 11 p.m. on Friday and its content gushed into the drainage, many young people gathered to scoop fuel.

“Most of the youth saw an opportunity to make money,” Mr Tela said.

He said he watched the scramble from a distance when the tanker exploded.

“Majority of the victims were those scooping the fuel, and some parents chasing their children out of the site. All the children killed in the inferno were just watching the development.

“The police had tried to chase people from the scene, but they were overwhelmed. One police officer named Kasimu died in the incident.

“The death toll has been mounting; even yesterday (Thursday), four corpses were found in the bush,” Mr Tela narrated.

Another resident, Ibrahim Majia, lost three relatives, including the police officer mentioned by Mr Tela. He said one of them, Nura Rabiu, had woken from sleep and rushed to the scene to see what was happening. He died in the explosion.

“It was a sudden occurrence, like a film. I lost relations and my garage boy, Nura Rabiu, an SS2 student. He woke up from sleep, rushed to the scene, and died there.

“The police officer, Kasim Habu, is my uncle; he died while preventing people from going close to the tanker,” Mr Majia said.

Rabi Salisu lost her 22-year-old son, Ibrahim. She described to reporters how the accident threw the whole town into commotion as parents searched in vain for their children and loved ones.

“I searched for my child, Ibrahim, but I could not find him that night. I had hoped that he was hiding somewhere for safety, but I lost hope after he did not return home,” Mrs Salisu said.

The minister, Mr Lokpobiri, urged state governments to enlighten their people to keep away from fallen fuel tankers.

“Nigerians need to understand the danger of scooping fuel from accident scenes or spilling areas because of its inflammatory nature,” the minister said.

Mr Lokpobiri described the Jigawa incident as one of the most devastating in the country in recent times.

“So we need to do a lot of enlightenment on the dangers, as today is a sad day for Nigeria, Jigawa and the bereaved families.

“I want to appeal to His Excellency and all Nigerian governors to enlighten citizens on dangers of fuel, as it is only through enlightenment we can achieve the desired goal,” Mr Lokpobiri added.

He said the federal government was working to ensure proper certification of vehicles transporting fuel, in line with global best practices.

The minister added that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) was collaborating with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to ensure that vehicles leaving the depots are certified.

“The NMDPRA cannot be everywhere, so we have FRSC personnel stationed at our depots to certify vehicles before they leave.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of NMDPRA, Faruk Ahmad, warned Nigerians not to go close to fuel tanker accidents.

Mr Ahmad stressed the need for state and local governments to educate people on the dangers associated with petrol.

