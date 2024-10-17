A former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Joe Abah, has said one of the most potent ways of eradicating corruption in Nigeria is placing barriers to it happening.

Mr Abah said while there are several theories as to motivations for corruption, the most important is the opportunity for corruption.

“I am of the view that the key issue around corruption is the presence of opportunity,” he said.

“I am convinced that if the opportunity is there, many people will perpetuate corruption regardless of need, greed, culture or ethics. If you put the yam in front of the goat, the goat will eat it.”

Mr Abah, the Country Director for Development Alternatives Incorporated (DAI Nigeria), spoke recently in Abuja at a two-day 2024 Behavioural Change Conference organised by the Akin Fadeyi Foundation, Lux Terra Leadership Foundation, and Step Up Nigeria with the support of the MacArthur Foundation.

He presented the keynote address titled: “Nigeria at a Critical Crossroad: Securing the Future with Enduring Anti-corruption Policies.”

Behavioural approaches to tackling corruption

Mr Abah said behavioural approaches to tackling corruption are helpful as external pressures alone are not enough.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He explained that behavioural approaches emphasise the need for strategic communication that highlights the consequences of corruption and the damaging effect that it has on society.

Therefore, in ending corruption, he said it is important to appeal to the intrinsic “values inculcated in us from birth and take advantage of our religiosity.”

He said: “Some here may not be aware that about 10 years ago, the EFCC produced a document that went through the entire Bible and Quran and produced a guide for preachers to use in their sermons, based on scriptural passages denouncing corruption.”

Mr Abah, however, noted that in situations where efforts are not made to contain corruption, the only constraint would be left to individual personal values.

“In societies like Nigeria where the lines between right and wrong have been blurred, relying on intrinsic values is like expecting an amateur swimmer to swim against a very strong current,” he said.

“In addition to persuasion, it is also vitally important that behavioural change work also focuses on removing opportunities for corruption and constraining the impunity with which corruption is perpetrated in Nigeria,” he added.

Mr Abah suggested a continuous tightening of the public service systems and progressively limiting the opportunities for corruption.

“In societies where behavioural approaches to tackling corruption work, it relies on the gradual tightening of systems and the progressive removal of opportunities,” he said.

Commendations

The keynote speaker also commended organisations such as the Public Private Development Centre (PPDC), Akin Fadeyi Foundation and Lux Terra Leadership Foundation, among others, for what he described as their works in curbing corruption in the country. While the PPDC tracks and reports on government projects, the Akin Fadeyi Foundation has trained citizens on anti-corruption and developed an app through which citizens can report corrupt practices including moral and financial crimes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

