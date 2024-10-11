The Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) has forged a significant partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the University of Ibadan (UI) and the University of Benin (UniBen).

Founded in 2020, MOWAA is a Benin-based non-profit organisation dedicated to preserving West African heritage, promoting cultural education, and showcasing the region’s rich artistic traditions.

They say this partnership will foster a dynamic exchange of knowledge and expertise in archaeology, heritage management, and cultural preservation, marking a pivotal moment in the advancement of heritage management.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation awarded MOWAA a $3 million (approximately N5 billion) grant in September. This significant funding is earmarked to promote arts management and education across West Africa, a mission that aligns with MOWAA’s commitment to preserving and promoting West African heritage.

In a statement sent to this newspaper on Friday, Ore Disu, Director of MOWAA’s Institute, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to driving cutting-edge research and strengthening regional capacity in cultural and heritage sectors.

Mr Disu highlighted that the partnership with UI and UNIBEN underscores the organisation’s broader mission to engage local and regional cultural practitioners while drawing upon global expertise.

He added that the partnership will allow researchers from both universities to access MOWAA’s advanced laboratories and future archival resources.

Additionally, Mr Disu said the partnership aims to facilitate joint research, targeted facility enhancements, and specialised technical training.

“This partnership builds on prior work to establish the foundations for transformative change in the heritage management sector – such as pioneering work in pre-construction archaeology and digital mapping of historic monuments at the city level in Benin City undertaken in partnership with the British Museum, the German Archaeological Institute and the National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

“These initiatives promise an advanced approach that aligns Nigerian practice with global standards. MOWAA’s ultimate ambition herein is to protect heritage, promote scholarship, and expand viable career opportunities in archaeology, heritage management and conservation”, he added.

Mr Disu also stressed that the partnership marks a transformative era for the region’s heritage perception, opening up exciting opportunities for more rigorous scientific research and innovative practices to be developed right here in Nigeria.

He also stated that by fostering collaboration, the professions could be revitalised, creating job opportunities and practical experiences while showcasing the impressive scholarship in the country and the broader region.

Universities speak

UI lecturer Aderemi Ajala expressed the institution’s pride in partnering with MOWAA to advance cultural heritage, artistic innovation, and scholarly collaboration.

Mr Ajala stated that the UI Department of Archaeology and Anthropology eagerly anticipates expanding joint research initiatives, fostering faculty and student exchanges, and enhancing community engagement activities.

“Together, we look forward to advancing knowledge and cultural exchange within Nigeria and abroad”, he said.

Furthermore, UNIBEN Vice-Chancellor Lilian Salami emphasised that the partnership cultivates a renewed appreciation for Benin’s rich history and its importance on the global stage.

She characterised the collaboration as an exciting new chapter advancing archaeological research and heritage management.

“Through the Unearth graduate fellowship program alone, our students have already gained hands-on experience in heritage management, with MOWAA becoming an extension of our campus.

“By combining our academic expertise with MOWAA’s innovative approach to cultural preservation, we are confident this partnership will empower the next generation of scholars and practitioners here in Benin City.

“In March 2024, the Benin-based institution announced a 5-year partnership with the University of Oxford linked to the development of its archaeological science laboratories”, the VC added.

Meanwhile, the statement added that MOWAA will hold an Archaeology seminar in November.

“The event is set to be a thoughtful convening of MOWAA’s new university partners, who will be in discussion with representatives from the German Archaeological Institute (DAI), the British Museum (BM), the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), and the Archaeological Association of Nigeria.

“It will showcase ongoing research and conservation initiatives, including community exchanges and workshops available to the public.”

