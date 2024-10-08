China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Tuesday announced that it would impose temporary anti-dumping measures on brandy originating in the European Union (EU) by requiring importers to pay a cash deposit on purchase.
The imported brandy originating in the EU involves dumping, the MOC said in its preliminary assessment publicised on 29 August following an investigation launched in January of this year.
It added that the domestic brandy industry is under substantial threat of damage, and there is a causal relationship between the dumping and the substantial threat of damage.
Effective Friday, importers of brandy originating in the EU must place deposits with Chinese customs based on dumping margins of between 30.6 per cent and 39 per cent.
|
READ ALSO: Tinubu appoints adviser for China-Nigeria strategic partnership
The product is subject to temporary anti-dumping measures, which refer to spirits obtained by distilling grape wine in containers holding less than 200 litres, which are mainly used as consumer goods.
(Xinhua/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999