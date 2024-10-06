Saidi Balogun’s daughter’s death

Actor Saidi Balogun announced his daughter Zeenat’s death on his Instagram page on Saturday when he posted a solemn image of candlelight surrounded by flowers and heartbroken emojis.

His colleagues, including Ronke Oshodi Oke and his former wife, Fathia Williams, confirmed Zeenat’s death.

Fathia wrote: “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un”, while Ronke wrote: “No words can ease the pain of losing someone so precious. During this incredibly difficult time, my heart goes out to you, Saidi Balogun. May you find strength in the love and support surrounding you.”

As of press time, the cause of Zeenat’s death remains unknown.

Reminisce says his ‘Alaga Ibile’ album shot him to fame

During an interview on the ‘I Said What I Said’ podcast, Rapper Reminisce revealed that his 2013 album ‘Alaga Ibile’ unexpectedly shot him into the limelight.

He said that while his debut album, ‘My Book of Rap Stories’, didn’t succeed, his sophomore album ‘Alaga Ibile’ sold over 13 million units in the Alaba market.

“The second album that broke was ‘Alaga Ibile’. It did like 13 million units in Alaba, and that was when my life changed”, Reminisce said.

The 43-year-old added that the album featured the hit records ‘Daddy Mi’ with Davido and ‘Eleniyan’ with Wizkid, cementing his name as Alaga Ibile, a nickname he adopted as he rose to fame.

Reminisce, whose real name is Remilekun Safaru, began his music career in 2006 and gained recognition for hits like Local Rapper and Ever Since, among others.

Toyin Abraham vs fashion designer

Actress Toyin Abraham debunked a fashion designer’s allegation that she owed millions of naira in debt.

The fashion designer, identified as @stitchesbyandra on Instagram, accused Toyin, Annie Idibia, and Gabriel Anthony of owing her millions for over a year and two months.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the fashion designer wrote, “Toyin Abraham, Annie Idibia, and Gabriel Anthony, my patience is running out. One year and two months. How can you hold someone’s millions and feel so reluctant?”

Reacting to the allegation, Toyin denied owing the fashion designer in an Instagram post.

She wrote: “Hello everyone, I want to address the recent allegations about an unpaid debt to a fashion designer. The situation has been completely misunderstood. During the production of Malaika, there was a runway scene, and we needed dresses. We contacted a couple of designers, including Tiannah, to provide the dresses.

“Additionally, Gabriel, who was part of the team, mentioned that a friend of his (@stitchesbyandra) also wanted to contribute some dresses, and she did. I even bought a hairpiece from her, which I paid in full. As for the dresses she provided, they were borrowed for the shoot, and once we finished using them, I returned them to Gabriel, who brought them to us.

“Upon seeing the online allegations, I immediately called Gabriel for clarification. Gabriel confirmed that he informed the designer that the dresses had already been returned to him and subsequently borrowed by someone else. Therefore, it is no longer my responsibility. I hope this clears the confusion.”

The actress began her career in 2003 and gained recognition for movies such as Alakada, Mailaka, Ghost and The Tout, and Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper.

Lateef Adedimeji speaks about casting Mr Macaroni, and Ibrahim Chatta in ‘Lisabi: The Uprising’

Actor and producer Lateef Adedimeji revealed during an interview on ‘Nollywood on Radio’ that he intentionally cast Mr Macaroni as Sokenu and Ibrahim Chatta as Olori Ilari in his movie ‘Lisabi: The Uprising’.

Adedimeji added that from the moment he conceptualised the script, he envisioned Ibrahim Chatta for the role, as his research showed no one else embodied the character better.

He stated that casting Mr Macaroni as Sokenu, Lisabi’s best friend, was an obvious choice because of their on-screen chemistry.

He noted that since meeting on the Ayinla set, where they played similar close roles, their bond remained solid off-screen, further enhancing the synergy between Lisabi and Sokenu’s characters.

‘Lisabi: The Uprising’ is a 2024 Nigerian historical drama film loosely based on the legendary Lisabi Rebellion of the late 18th century in Abeokuta, Nigeria.

The movie retold the story of Lisabi Agbongbo Akala, an Egba warrior who successfully led a revolt against the oppressive rule of the Oyo Empire.

Adedimeji, 40, rose to fame with his first significant role in Yewande Adekoya’s 2013 movie ‘Kudi Klepto’.

Ogogo’s daughter vs sex for roles

Kira, the daughter of veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, aka Ogogo, revealed that she focused more on skit-making than acting because she refused to sleep with producers for roles.

The Nation newspaper reported that the mother-of-one said some movie directors had asked her for sexual favours in exchange for roles.

She said: “I don’t receive movie scripts unless it’s for my dad’s films. The Yoruba movie industry can be challenging; for some, you must compromise to get ahead. I’m not interested in that. This generation is wild; people don’t care. They want to succeed, and I don’t want anyone telling me they made me.

“I will go slow and steady the way the Lord gives me. I don’t want to get to the top, and someone tells me did I not sleep with you till you got to the top. My dad is the best; I’m so grateful he’s mine. Despite his busy schedule, he always finds time to help with my content whenever I need him.”

Pastor Odumeje’s confession

Controversial pastor Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, aka Odumeje, revealed that he was an armed robber at 14 years old.

In a viral footage, he shared that he grew up on a dangerous street in the Onitsha area of Anambra State.

Odumeje said growing up on a tough street led him into a life of crime, but his mother introduced him to salvation and guided him to Christ, transforming his life.

Odumeje said: “I was born in Onitsha city, No. 3, Nnewi Street, and grew up in a dangerous street. I became an armed robber at the age of 14. I became a terrorist. Until Jesus Christ arrested me through the help of my mother to change my life. And a destroyer became a saviour.”

The 42-year-old is the general overseer of The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry.

Madam Saje, Kanayo O Kanayo, and others to receive BON awards.

Veteran actors Madam Saje and Kanayo O Kanayo will receive ‘Lifetime Achievement’ awards at the 2024 Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards.

Seun Oloketuyi, founder of BON Awards, announced the honours.

“Why must we wait until our movie heroes die to give them awards? Posthumous awards are good, but it’s better the recipient receives the awards while alive. Actress Fausat Balogun, Madam Saje and Kanayo are people we grew up watching.

“They inspired the generation we watch now and still maintained their stand in the industry. That’s why we chose them as this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award winners.”

The organisers will present the award to the actors at the Sugar Factory Film Studios in Ilorin, Kwara State, on 24 November.

Other actors receiving the ‘Lifetime Achievement’ awards include Toyin Adegbola, Madam Kofo, and Adebayo Salami.

Mama No Network vs ex-husband

Actress Atinuke Kazeem, known as Mama No Network, narrated that her ex-husband and colleague, Baba Lanko, told producers not to feature her in the same projects as him.

During an interview on actress Biola Adebayo’s ‘Talk to B’ podcast, the actress revealed that she and Baba Lanko initially worked together to produce films.

She said their relationship began to crumble after he found success and sought to marry another woman.

She said: “My ex-husband, Lanko, and I worked hard to produce many films. But when money and fame came, he told me he wanted to marry a new wife,” she said. After we parted ways, he told producers not to feature me in the same projects as him. Today, however, he now uses his money to call me for movie roles, and I give glory to God.

“I wasn’t the one who left the marriage; he stopped coming home. During our time together, I faced immense difficulties while trying to have a child. I went through hell. At one point, I was given kerosene to drink. All those desperate measures affected me, leading to my bloated stomach. God answered my prayers when I finally gave up hope, and the pregnancy came naturally.”

The comic actress, known for playing a woman with ear problems in movies, remarried in May 2023.

Yemi Solade’s 21-year marriage

Veteran actor Yemi Solade attributed the success of his 21-year marriage to his wife, Hannah, to their deep friendship.

The couple married in September 2003. In an interview with SeunOluketuyi TV, the actor credited Hannah’s unwavering support with much of the marriage’s success.

He described his wife as the backbone of their relationship.

The 64-year-old said, “I will give it to my wife. She manages me very well. She has been very tolerant; she perseveres a lot. My wife, apart from everything else, is just a normal person. She is very selfless; she sacrifices more than anybody I know. She is God-sent.

“She understands when I have and when I don’t have. She is not ostentatious. She prays for me anything I give her, which goes a long way. Marriage is more like friendship because it is a life contract. Once I show her and say, ‘Honey, sorry, something is brewing,’ she says, ‘Just be careful’, that is all. My wife is very peaceful; otherwise, we would not be together for 22 years now.”

Solade started acting as a teenager and starred in several movies, including Voiceless Scream, Amin: Amen, and Ajosepo.

Ali Baba stance on politics

During a recent interview on the ‘With Chude’ podcast, Comedian Ali Baba revealed that he refused to join politics due to Nigeria’s faulty constitution and system.

The alumni of Ambrose Alli University stated that Nigeria’s political system was deeply flawed and needed significant changes.

He said: “First of all, our constitution is crap, I can say it anywhere. If you bring Obama to run Nigeria with that constitution, he will fail. The system is so bad, and the constitution needs to be rigid. The system is screwed. As I am now if you give me an appointment and share 300 million when I come out, I will say they gave me 300 million, and I’m whacking this one first.

“There was this House of Assembly guy who said our budgets are being padded. What happened to him? They removed him; the guy didn’t see the light of day. That was the statement he made in public, and that is the kind of situation that we have.

“A week ago, some people protested in the national assembly and said, ‘You can’t appoint leaders for the minority; let us choose our leaders ourselves. The guy was protesting, and those people didn’t last because the system would eat them up. I won’t last one year; even if you make me the DG of an organisation or an agency, I don’t think I will last. Some of the civil servants survive on the corruption of the ministry.”

The 59-year-old started his career by performing at corporate events, appearing on television shows with Patrick Doyle, Charly Boy, and Danladi Bako, and making cameo appearances on radio shows with Bisi Olatilo, Sani Irabor, and Mani Onumonmu.

LASEPA’s move against Cubana Chief Priest nightclub

The Lagos Environmental and Protection Agency (LASEPA) announced it will take action against the owners of vehicles illegally parked in front of the Cubana nightclub, owned by Pascal Okechukwu, known as Cubana Chief Priest.

The state commissioner for environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab, stated on his X account that illegally parked vehicles caused traffic obstructions.

Mr Wahab said the agency officials seized 28 number plates from the offending vehicles, and the owners will be charged in court.

The Lagos State Environmental/Security Taskforce team today at about 0100hrs (1a.m) carried out a night enforcement operation, during which number plates of vehicles parked illegally in front of Cubana (Night Club) obstructing the free flow of traffic along Sobo Arobiodu road,… pic.twitter.com/g148mdY0Px — Tokunbo Wahab (@tokunbo_wahab) October 5, 2024

The statement read: “The Lagos state environmental/security taskforce team today at about 1 am carried out a night enforcement operation, during which number plates of vehicles parked illegally in front of Cubana night club, obstructing the free flow of traffic along Sobo Arobiodu road, GRA Ikeja, were untied and confiscated.

“28 number plates of vehicles caught violating the Lagos state traffic regulations at the location were all removed. Owners of the offending vehicles will all be charged to court.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported in September that LASEPA closed a 24-hour fast-food restaurant owned by Cubana Chief Priest over noise pollution.

Wizkid’s father’s advice

Wizkid’s father, Munir Balogun, advised his son to avoid provocations from Davido’s fanbase and stay focused on his career.

He offered this advice during an interview with Punch Newspapers amid the online spat between his son and Davido.

The newspaper reported that Wizkid reignited his long-standing feud with Davido on his X account five months after their first encounter in 2024.

He said: “I told my son not to concern himself with what Davido’s supporters are saying. These fans often just look for attention or a way to make money. They’re only seeking opportunities for themselves. I advised him not to be distracted by it.”

Filmmaker Jade Osiberu vs netizens

Netizens lashed out at filmmaker Jade Osiberu after she criticised President Bola Tinubu, having previously supported him over Peter Obi.

On 28 September, the filmmaker tweeted about the bad economy, angered netizens who dug up her post supporting Mr Tinubu during the 2023 presidential campaign.

Osiberu posted on X, “My to-do list was long, but what did I do all day? Social media dopamine scrolling. In T-Pain’s economy?! Wonderful!”

In the post uncovered by an X user named Orji, she stated that Mr Obi was not a wealth multiplier.

The post read, “I like the idea of someone who is frugal and has integrity running Nigeria, but after hearing Peter Obi speak, I fear he’s the guy to trust with your money but not to multiply your wealth, and Nigeria needs the latter. We need a big thinker to dig us out of this economic hole.”

Orji, who dug out the post, called the filmmaker a tribal bigot, saying, “Were you not the same tribal bigot who claimed during the election that he was good at multiplying wealth while Peter Obi wasn’t? How come you now call him ‘T-Pain’? I detested folks like you with every fibre of my being. This was you during the 2023 presidential election buildup.”

Were you not d same tribal bigot who said during the election that, he’s good at multiplying wealth, while Peter Ob isn’t? How come you’re now calling him “T-pain?” I detest folks like you with every fiber of my being. This 👇 was you during d 2023 Presidential election buildup. https://t.co/NuD0s0e3zH pic.twitter.com/HmxULkQnSZ — Aku-N’esi-Obi-Ike (I) (@Orji_Okosisi1) October 1, 2024

Reacting to Orji, she stated, “This is part of the critical thinking problem I discussed yesterday. You idiots combed through my entire timeline and couldn’t find a tweet supporting the current administration, but you found a tweet that isn’t in support of your messiah, and I’m a bigot?! You’re idiots!

“You guys have been going wild since yesterday on this one tweet. I made a whole film critiquing APC’s political ideology and structure, for which I was targeted and sued in court! I did not believe in Peter Obi either, which is my right and doesn’t make me a tribal bigot!”You cannot bully and insult people into believing in a candidate. You can engage intellectually and provide evidence that would convince them. At least that’s what you would expect sensible people to do,” she posted.”

The 39-year-old is known for movies Isoken, Sugar Rush, Brotherhood, Gangs of Lagos and many more.

