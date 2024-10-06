The story of the University of Developmental Studies (UDS) male football team’s top finish is centred on determination and perseverance.

The transformation from a team that finished third at the 2022 African university games to a gold medallist in 2024 despite losing all its squad members showed the level of rebuilding done by the school team’s coaching crew.

The journey was not without its challenges. UDS Coach Whyte Samuel-Jojo recalled the mixed emotions that fueled the team’s preparation: “All the days of preparation were coupled with pains, excitement, and fear for the team as they anticipated the competition.”

Coach Samuel-Jojo attributed the triumph to his team’s unwavering determination, mental toughness, and unity.

“I must say it’s hard work, the mental toughness in the minds of my boys, determination, and oneness that did the trick,” he said in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

The academic break also proved helpful, allowing the team to hone their skills through an intensive two-week training camp. This means the players sacrificed summer break and family time to train intensively. “We were apart from our loved ones but became a family,” the coach said.

“The school is still on break, and most of them were in their communities for their second-semester program, so we barely camped for two weeks before coming to Lagos.”

Unused stone becoming the cornerstone

Alhassan Ezedeen, a UDS midfielder, became the chief cornerstone at the 11th All African University Games (FASU), leading his team to victory with an impressive goal-scoring tally.

He emerged as the unlikely hero of UDS’ triumph in the football final against the University of Lagos last Sunday. Hours after the triumph, the midfielder’s breathtaking journey from benchwarmer to being the highest goalscorer overwhelmed him with emotion.

Alhassan was hailed and called “Messiah” among fans and his teammates after his brace in the final. The 20-year-old midfielder stood after the final whistle with teary eyes, taking in his team’s unbelievable success.

As he accepted the top scorer award in the men’s football category, Alhassan’s eyes welled up again with tears. The 20-year-old’s six goals in the tournament had qualified his team, a university from Tamale in Ghana, to the FISU World University Games in China in 2025.

Alhassan’s remarkable run saw him score against top opponents, including a goal against Nkumba University, a hat-trick against the University of Jos, and a decisive brace in the final against the University of Lagos.

The university missed the chance at the last competition in 2022 in Kenya when they won bronze, finishing in third place behind Kenyatta University from Kenya and Guinea University of Kindia.

“I prophesied to him, and he’s my team player in Northern City. I told him he would win it here way back from Tamale, and he won it.” Alhassan’s coach, Samuel-Jojo, told PREMIUM TIMES after the game.

Alhassan shared his story in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

“I started this tournament as a reserve player, but I’m concluding it with six goals,” Alhassan said, his voice trembling. “I thank God for this incredible turnaround. My teammates’ support throughout the tournament has been invaluable.”

Overcoming his emotions, Alhassan struggled to express his feelings. “I’m speechless; it’s an incredibly emotional moment.”

The long road to Glory: UDS’s gruelling journey to success

Alhassan’s voice echoed with conviction as he recounted UDS’ arduous journey to Lagos, Nigeria. “This trip wasn’t about pleasure; it was about perseverance.”

“What I’ve been through before we came to this tournament wasn’t easy. There was a lot of fatigue because we travelled from the Northern part of Ghana. We had to first go to the Southern part of Ghana before we came to Lagos. So, there was a lot of fatigue coming here.”

The UDS squad’s path to victory in the men’s football category was paved with fatigue, pain, and determination. Travelling from Tamale in Ghana’s northern region to Lagos, Nigeria, was a marathon undertaking.

Alhassan revealed they faced a daunting 444-kilometre, 13-hour road trip from Tamale to Accra, only to embark on another exhausting 18-hour journey to Lagos. “We spent over a day on the road, but our focus never wavered.”

The Northern City player and 400-level Basic Education student recalled the team’s collective resolve: “We told ourselves, ‘We can’t come all this way to lose.’ We made up our minds to win, and we delivered. We thank God.”

UDS played six games, recording just one defeat and one draw during the tournament. They scored nine goals and conceded just two.

Games played:

UDS 1:0 Unilag

University of Kankan, Guinea 1:0 UDS

UDS 4:1 Nkumba University of Guinea

UDS 5:0 University of Jos

UDS 0:0 Federal University of Oye-Ekiti [4:2 penalties]

UDS 3:0 UNILAG

Most UDS players in the league

Coach Samuel-Jojo attributed his team’s triumph to thorough preparation and players’ active participation in the league. He also stated that the team followed the instructions by fielding players below 25 years during the competition.

“The two doing their master’s programme are not up to 25 years. The oldest will be 25 in December, and I have never brought an outsider to play in this game,” he said.

“We prepared very well. We prepared for this competition for only three weeks. The secret is most of them play in clubs. I am coaching a division one club (Northern City in Tamale). We were even in the sixth week of the league before we came for the tournament. Some of them were already a bit active.”

Ibrahim Hamdallah, one of the team’s oldest players and a Master’s student, emphasised focus as the key to their victory.

“We were very focused. We know that this is the finals, and we are playing against the host, as everyone expected the home team to win, but we were focused enough to make use of the advantage we got in the game.”

Goalkeeper Emmanuel Edo, who achieved four clean sheets in the tournament, credited alertness for his success.

“I just have to make up my mind. And for me, the clean sheet has always been my wish. If I’m in the goalpost, I don’t joke; I control my defence well. Also, I don’t joke with my kicks and aerial balls.”

Edo, an ardent fan of Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen, attributed his success to God.

“Another thing is, I believe in God. Without God, there is nothing because I know a lot of things are going on, but I don’t care. I believe only in God, and He has been the one helping me.”

Players promise

Ibrahim Hamdallah, a master’s student and senior ICT assistant at the University, told PREMIUM TIMES they will make Africa proud during the forthcoming World University Games in China in November.

“We are going to make Africa proud. We aren’t going to sleep. When we get to Tamale, we rest and return straight to camp.”

Alhassan also added that the team would put necessary measures in place ahead of the tournament in China.

“We will go back, rest a little and start adequate preparation for the tournament.”

