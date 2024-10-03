President Bola Tinubu has sent condolences to the government and people of Niger State over a boat accident which occurred Tuesday night at Mokwa Local Government Area.

The boat, which was said to be carrying about 300 people, primarily women and children, was sailing on the Gbajibo River from the Mundi community when it capsized.

While at least 150 people were rescued from the scene, 25 bodies have, so far, been recovered.

President Tinubu commiserated with the families of the victims and prayed for the repose of the souls of the dead.

The president directed the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to investigate the spate of boat accidents in Niger State and across the country and devise modalities to check the trend.

He ordered NIWA to expand the scope of its surveillance of inland waters to ensure our people’s safety and prosecute boat operators violating the ban on night sailing.

President Tinubu thanked emergency workers and local divers who were working to find the remaining people.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information and Strategy)

October 3, 2024

