On Monday, the House of Representatives initiated an investigation into the alleged N15 million bribery of the controversial cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky.

The hearing, held by the House Committees on Financial Crimes and Reformatory Institutions, began around 2:05 p.m. following the arrival of Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, and his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that VeryDarkMan, through his Instagram page, leaked an alleged audio recording of the crossdresser narrating his six-month jail term experience with a friend.

In the leaked audio, Bobrisky alleged that the EFCC collected N15 million from him to drop the money laundering charges against him.

He also alleged that he served his prison sentence in a private apartment after his godfather contacted the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

In the recording, Bobrisky also claimed that he never spent a day in prison after his conviction, stating that his godfather arranged for him to serve his term in a lodge instead of jail, a comment that implicated the Nigerian Correctional Services.

However, when filing this report, it was noted that Bobrisky, the central figure of the case, was conspicuously absent from the hearing; his lawyer appeared on his behalf, claiming his client’s absence due to illness. The lawmakers, in response, asked why Bobrisky’s lawyer didn’t come along with a ‘sick letter’ to prove that Bobrisky was indeed ill.

Details later

