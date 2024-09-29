Following the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon, hundreds of supporters of Shiite parties demonstrated in Iraq on Saturday.

Gathering in Baghdad at the entrance to the so-called Green Zone, where the US embassy and government buildings are situated, they carried Iraqi and Lebanese flags as well as photos of the slain secretary general of the Lebanese Shiite militia, eyewitnesses reported.

In their slogans, they demanded retaliation against Israel.

Security forces cordoned off the area to prevent a storming of the Green Zone.

The news website Rudaw published footage showing security forces using a water cannon to try to push the crowd back.

Iranian-supported Shiite parties and militias have significant influence in Iraq.

The Iranian-aligned Hezbollah movement has aided militias in Iraq since the 2000s, helping with the training of fighters to enhance their attacks on US targets and expand Iran’s influence in the country.

Hezbollah has also provided financial and arms support to the militias.

(dpa/NAN)

