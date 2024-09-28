The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Tuesday, 1 October, a public holiday to commemorate the nation’s 64th Independence Day Anniversary.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made this known in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani, on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Tunji-Ojo congratulated Nigerians in and outside the country on the occasion, a News Agency of Nigeria report highlighted, on Saturday.

He commended the patient and hardworking Nigerian men and women, adding that their sacrifices would not be in vain.

The minister reiterated the need for Nigerians to reflect on the labour of our heroes past and be inspired for the tasks ahead.

While wishing Nigerians a happy celebration, the minister urged them to continue to be steadfast in nation-building.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary celebration would be low-key, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Akume said this at the Inter-ministerial committee at the World Press Conference on Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary in Abuja on Thursday, themed ‘Reflection on the past, inspiring the future’.

“The president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has said it should be low-key,” Mr Akume said, sighting the plight of Nigerians at this moment, for the reserved celebration.

The continuous increase in transportation costs, caused by the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu’s administration has led to unprecedented inflation and economic hardship in Nigeria.

