The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) resumes this weekend with matches across various centres. Following midweek rescheduled games for teams involved in continental competitions, three fixtures will be played on Saturday, with the rest between Sunday and Monday.

State of the league after three matchdays

The 2024/25 NPFL season is off to an unpredictable start. Away teams are finding success, with nearly a third of the 26 matches resulting in away victories. This, coupled with 11 draws, suggests a highly competitive season. The games have been action-packed, featuring a flurry of goals (49 in total) and some dramatic moments, including away teams being awarded penalties in injury time.

Ikorodu City remains the only team in the league yet to score a goal. After three matches, they’ve suffered two defeats and secured one draw. Their home loss to Enugu Rangers on Wednesday made them the first club in recent NPFL history to lose at home in their debut season. Meanwhile, front-runners Remo Stars, with goalkeeper Adebiyi Obassa, have yet to concede a goal after 270 minutes of play. Of the 20 clubs, 10 are still searching for their first win this season.

Four matches to watch this weekend

Shooting Stars vs. Heartland (Ibadan)

The big question is what Heartland will do differently when they face Shooting Stars in Ibadan on Sunday. After 270 minutes of football, Heartland, managed by former Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Amuneke, is winless. They’ve struggled on the road, but their last visit to Ibadan fetched a draw.

Shooting Stars are also yet to win this season. The Oluyole Warriors will aim to capitalise on Heartland’s poor away form when the two sides meet at the Lekan Salami Stadium. In their last four meetings in Ibadan, Heartland have picked up points on two occasions, in 2015 and 2023.

Rivers United vs. Enyimba: Finidi faces former club (Port Harcourt)

Finidi George has had a solid start with Rivers United, remaining unbeaten in three games while conceding just one goal. However, a proper test awaits on Sunday when his team faces his former side, Enyimba, at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

This match promises to be an intriguing battle of wits as Finidi squares off against Olanrewaju Yemi, his former colleague at Enyimba. Both coaches know each other’s strategies well, making this tactical showdown one to watch.

Historically, Rivers United have dominated Enyimba in their recent meetings, with the last point for Enyimba coming in 2018. With both teams in early potent form this season, Sunday’s clash will be a pointer to where the two teams stand.

Remo Stars vs. Enugu Rangers (Ikenne)

Remo Stars defeated Enugu Rangers 2-1 at Ikenne last season, overcoming an early deficit. Sunday’s encounter could see another fierce battle as Rangers look to avenge last season’s loss.

Rangers, fresh from an away win against Ikorodu City on Wednesday, aim to break their winless streak in Ikenne, where they haven’t claimed victory since 2017. However, their attack has been less than stellar, failing to score more than one goal in their last four games. Will they finally find their scoring boots against Remo Stars?

Ikorodu City vs. Nasarawa United (Onikan)

Saturday’s match at the Onikan Stadium between newcomers Ikorodu City and Nasarawa United is an early relegation six-pointer. Ikorodu City has already lost their first home game, and they’ll need to put in a better performance to get points on the board so they do not follow the path of another Lagos debutant last season, Sporting Lagos.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides, setting the tone for their futures. Ikorodu City will need to improve quickly to stay afloat in the NPFL.

This weekend’s NPFL fixtures promise thrilling encounters as teams look to secure crucial points early in the season. It is reverent to keep an eye on the tactical battles and potential upsets across the league.

