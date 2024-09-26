The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has constituted a special investigative panel to probe allegations of bribery within the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCOS).

The minister’s spokesperson, Babatunde Alao, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Ajao said the panel is headed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Magdalene Ajani, while Uju Agomuoh of Prisoners’ Rehabilitation And Welfare Action (PRAWA) will serve as the secretary.

Other members are the Director of Legal Ministry of Interior; Eva Omatese, Director of Joint Services,

Usman Nasiru, and Ikechukwu Ezeugo (Consultant lyke) of The Brekete Family Show.

The statement said Mr Tunji-Ojo reassured the public that the investigation would “be rigorous, transparent, and impartial, and that appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken against any personnel found guilty.”

The development comes amid allegations that the controversial Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, paid a bribe to some persons to have the money laundering charges against him dropped and to also transferred to a private apartment instead of staying in prison.

The allegations

On 24 September, PREMIUM TIMES reported how a social media influencer, Martins Otse, popularly known as ‘VeryDarkMan’ leaked an audio recording of Bobrisky, insinuating that he paid a bribe of N15 million to have the charges against him dropped and also transferred to a private apartment instead of prison.

Bobrisky was sentenced on 12 April to six months in jail without the option of a fine after he was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for abusing the Naira on his last birthday.

Just a month after his release, ‘VeryDarkMan’ posted on social media an alleged audio recording of Bobrisky narrating how his jail term at Kirikiri was diverted to a private apartment with the help of an unknown individual whom he called his godfather and others.

He listed the popular lawyer and activist Femi Falana and his son Folarin Falana, also a popular musician known as Falz, as some of those who helped Bobrisky in the matter.

However, in a post by Falz on Instagram on Wednesday, Mr Falana threatened to press charges against the influencer, demanding withdrawal and retraction of his statement within 24 hours.

Zero tolerance for corruption

Mr Alao said Mr Tunji-Ojo unequivocally condemned the alleged reprehensible behaviour, emphasising that any form of indiscipline, unprofessionalism, and corruption will be met with zero tolerance and severe consequences within the paramilitary services under the ministry’s purview.

“The ministry will not tolerate any compromise on its core values of integrity, transparency, and accountability. We will leave no stone unturned in rooting out corruption and ensuring that those found culpable face the full wrath of the law,” the minister said without making particular reference to Bobrisky’s case.

Read the statement by the minister’s aide:

MINISTRY OF INTERIOR

25TH SEPTEMBER 2024

PRESS STATEMENT

MINISTER OF INTERIOR ORDERS IMMEDIATE AND THOROUGH INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGED BRIBERY IN THE NIGERIAN CORRECTIONAL SERVICE

The Minister of Interior, Hon. (Dr.) Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has directed an unconditional and comprehensive investigation into the allegations of bribery and corruption within the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCOS).

Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo unequivocally condemned the alleged reprehensible behaviour, emphasizing that any form of indiscipline, unprofessionalism, and corruption will be met with zero tolerance and severe consequences within the paramilitary services under the Ministry’s purview.

“The Ministry will not tolerate any compromise on its core values of integrity, transparency, and accountability. We will leave no stone unturned in rooting out corruption and ensuring that those found culpable face the full wrath of the law,” Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo said.

The Minister has set up a special investigative panel headed by the Permanent Secretary of the

Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, to probe these allegations and submit a comprehensive report.

Other members of the committee include Dr Uju Agomuoh of Prisoners’ Rehabilitation And Welfare Action (PRAWA) who will serve as the Secretary; Mrs Eva Omatese, Director of Legal Ministry of Interior; Mr Usman Nasiru, Director of Joint Services Ministry of Interior; and Dr. Ikechukwu Ezeugo (Consultant lyke) of The Brekete Family Show.

The Minister reassures the public that the investigation will be rigorous, transparent, and impartial, and that appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken against any personnel found guilty.

Signed:

Babatunde Alao

SA Media and Publicity to the Minister of Interior

