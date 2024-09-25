Victoria Okumu from the United States International University of Kenya won a closely contested race against Egypt’s Zelha Haytham to claim the gold medal in the 1500m freestyle category at the University of Lagos swimming pool on Wednesday, 25th September.

The contestants included Victoria Okumu from Kenya, Zelha Haytham and Sarah Ahmed from the American University in Cairo, and Onwuchekwa Oyinwonuola from the University of Lagos.

The race started with Okumu taking an early lead as she exploded off the blocks. Haytham, swimming in lane five, closely followed while Ahmed and Oyinwonuola struggled to keep pace.

Midway through the race, Haytham briefly overtook Okumu, but the Kenyan quickly regained control. Despite a strong start, Ahmed fell behind, leaving Haytham and Okumu to battle for the first place. With nine laps remaining, Okumu increased her pace, widening the gap slightly and holding off Haytham’s challenges to secure victory.

In the men’s 800m freestyle event, Egyptian swimmer Ali Mohammed from the American University in Cairo won gold, while Uganda’s Mugisha Jacob from Makerere University and Ghana’s Colin Kekeli from the University of Ghana earned silver and bronze, respectively.

Because of heavy rainfall, other scheduled games were postponed to Thursday, 26 September.

Full results

800m men’s freestyle

1st: Ali Mohammed (American University in Cairo)

2nd: Mugisha Jacob (Makerere University, Uganda)

3rd: Colin Senam Kekeli (University of Ghana)

1500m women’s freestyle

1st: Victoria Okumu (United States International University, Kenya)

2nd: Zelha Haytham (American University in Cairo)

3rd: Sarah Ahmed (American University in Cairo)

100m women’s freestyle

1st: Pour Hussein (American University in Cairo)

2nd: Peremoboere Kimiakigha (Benson Idahosa University, Nigeria)

3rd: Haya Zaha (American University in Cairo)

200m butterfly men

1st: Ahmed Tarec (American University in Cairo)

2nd: Ali Mohammed (American University in Cairo)

3rd: Colin Senam Kekeli (University of Ghana)

200m butterfly women

1st: Zelna Haythan (American University in Cairo)

2nd: Omoniyi Semilore (University of Lagos, Nigeria)

200m men’s individual relay

1st: Ali Mohammed (American University in Cairo)

2nd: Karim Mohammed (American University in Cairo)

3rd: Mugisha Jacob (Makerere University, Uganda)

200m women’s individual relay

1st: Sarah Ahmed (American University in Cairo)

2nd: Zeina Haythan (American University in Cairo)

3rd: Peremoboere Kimiakigha (Benson Idahosa University, Nigeria)

4 x 100 m mixed medley relay

1st: Team (American University in Cairo)

2nd: Team (United States International University, Kenya)

3rd: Team (University of Lagos, Nigeria)

