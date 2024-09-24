The Nigerian Army has absolved its officer, Ishiaku Abdulkareem, a colonel, of sexual harassment, intimidation and maltreatment leveled against him by ex-female soldier, Ruth Ogunleye, a private.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known while briefing journalists on the outcome of investigation into the allegation, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the female soldier, who was of the Army Medical Corps, had in a viral video in January, alleged that Colonel Abdulkareem sexually harassed and attempted to rape her.

Mr Nwachukwu, a major-general, said the investigation was ordered following the social media outburst by the said ex-soldier accusing the senior officers and others illegally locking her up and sexually harassing her in Lagos.

He said the Nigerian army took immediate action opon receipt of her initial complaint, which included allegations of sexual harassment and referred the matter to the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police to conduct thorough investigation into the veracity of her claims.

According to him, the investigation was conducted in line with established protocols, with every effort made to ensure a fair and impartial process.

Mr Nwachukwu said that the army conducted an exhaustive review of the facts, testimonies, and evidence presented in its bid to ensure justice and transparency.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The investigation concluded that Colonel IB Abdulkareem did not commit the offence of sexual harassment as alleged by Ex-Private Ruth Ogunleye.

“The findings were definitive and based on objective evaluation of the available information.

“The army maintains that Col. Abdulkareem is a disciplined, regimented, and firm officer who has upheld the values of the Nigerian Army throughout his service,” he said.

The army spokesman said that the ex-private soldier was recommended for discharge on medical grounds since 2022, but was kept in service to give her the best medical treatment possible and stabilise her before discharging her into the wider society.

He added that while the army was addressing the allegations of sexual harassment, further concerns about Ms Ogunleye’s conduct came to light.

According to him, her behaviour, both online and offline, raised questions about her worsening mental health and emotional stability.

“Consequently, the Nigerian Army referred ex-Pte Ruth Ogunleye for medical evaluation at the National Hospital in Abuja, following earlier assessments made by the Nigerian Army Medical Corps that suggested potential mental health concerns.

“This decision was taken to safeguard her well-being and to ensure that any action taken by the Nigerian Army was informed by a comprehensive understanding of her condition as advised by trained professionals.

“The medical evaluation confirmed that Ruth Ogunleye was suffering from a condition that made her medically vulnerable.

“In light of this, the army, while fully capable of proceeding with disciplinary action for her acts of indiscipline and misconduct, opted to exercise compassion and leniency.

“Based on the medical report from the National Hospital and the advice of the Nigerian Army Medical Corps, the decision was made to shelve any disciplinary procedures that could have been brought against her.

“Instead, the Army prioritized her health, understanding that she was in no position to continue with military service.

“She was subsequently boarded and discharged from service in June,” he said.

Mr Nwachukwu further disclosed that even though the ex-soldier did not serve up to pensionable years of service (10 years), she was discharged from the Army with 50 per cent disability claim.

This, according to him, means that Oguleye will receive a 50 per cent monthly pension for life.

“She has also been paid her Terminal Leave Allowance and Terminal Packing Allowance, as well as her contributions to Nigerian Army Welfare Insurance Scheme (NAWIS) and Benevolent Fund (BENFUND).

“The payments were made on 14 August 2024 into her FCMB account.

“Her Security Debarment Allowance for the period she served (5 years 54 days) has also been paid.

“The decision for her discharge was reached following her rejection of offer of medical treatment either from the National Hospital or the Nigerian Army,” he added.

Mr Nwachukwu said the ex-soldier had continued to propagate ‘false narratives’ against Col. Abdulkareem and other senior officers, using online platforms to engage in cyberbullying and defamation.

According to him, this sustained campaign has become an egregious misuse of her condition to garner attention, gain traffic on her social media handles, and disparage the reputation of the senior officers and the Nigerian army in general.

He warned that the army would not tolerate the defamation of its officers and soldiers, particularly when it is based on falsehoods and driven by ulterior motives.

He also caution the public to treat Ms Ogunleye’s allegations as baseless and without merit, given her established condition.

“The Nigerian Army stands firm in its commitment to maintaining discipline and order within its ranks.

“Col. Abdulkareem is a dedicated officer who has served our nation with honour and distinction.

“While we remain committed to providing care and support to former personnel like Ex-Pte Ruth Ogunleye, we will not allow our personnel to be maligned or subjected to unwarranted attacks.

READ ALSO: Court sentences three to death for murder of Army officer

“It must be emphasised that the army, as a professional national institution has exhaustively exercised institutional restraint and decorum over this matter to allow for thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation as well as medical evaluation to unravel the allegations.

“The Nigerian Army therefore, wishes to state that it operates with high standards of professionalism and takes the welfare of its personnel seriously as well as handle all allegations with the seriousness they deserve,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

