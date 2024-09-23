The Future Awards Africa organisers announced the nominees for the 2024 edition on Monday.
Afrobeat stars Ruger, Young John, Bnxn, and popular content creators Layi Wasabi, Zeelicious, and Jay on Air have been nominated in the music and content creation category.
The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) event celebrates young African excellence.
Young Africans from diverse fields will compete in various categories, including music, law, agriculture, professional service, entrepreneurship, technology, photography, acting, and education.
|
The 18th edition, themed “Celebrating the Great and the Daring”, is an award intended to recognise exceptional individuals who have made significant contributions across various sections, including public service, entrepreneurship, creative arts and social invention in 2024.
The theme is a tribute to the bold and innovative spirit of young African achievers. Ladipo, Mybro, and Andre Vibes of the Mavin crew will host the event.
TFAA Executive Director Ayodeji Razaq, speaking on the nominees, said their “audacious vision and groundbreaking accomplishments have earned them a rightful place among the ‘Great and Daring’.
“We are honoured to celebrate their contributions and look forward to the transformative work they will continue to do.’’
The Future Awards Africa is an award known for celebrating young people between the ages of 18 and 31. TFAA started the Awards ceremony on 6 February 2006, and The Future Project presents it.
READ ALSO: 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards: Odumodublvck, Burna Boy bag nominations (FULL NOMINEE LIST)
See the list of 2024 The Future Awards Africa nominees:
Education
Odunayo Aliu
Kudakwashe Foya
Obasanjo Fajemirokun
Jennifer Jonathan
Aramide Kayode
Journalism
Adesuwa Giwa Osagie
Zainab Bala
Blessings Mosugu
Eniola Olatunji
Abubakar Ibrahim Olaye
Content Creation
Isaac Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi)
Winifred Nwania (Zeelicious)
Joseph Onaolapo (Jay On Air)
Nonye Udeogu (This Thing Called Fashion)
Folagade Banks (Mama Deola)
Creativity and Innovation
Shamsuddeen Jibril
Zonna (Zo Culture)
Anita Ashiru
Salvation Uzoma (Ke0la)
Ibukunoluwa Ajagbe (IBQuake)
Health and Fitness
Olabintan Odunola
Yewande Benn
Kiki Diorgu
Olusina Ajidahun
Amanda Ihemebiri
Community Action
Chioma Ukpabi
Damilola Uzoma-Udoma
Doreen Omosele
Stanley Anigbogu
Ridwan AbdulRazaq
Arts and Literature
Mayowa Alabi (ShutaBug)
Samson Bakare
Sylvestre Nsengimana
Ahmed Alsagheer
Damilare Kuku
Photography
Omoboyejo Oyewusi (ItsBoye)
Onuchukwu Timothy (MyDadsBoss)
Chika Onuu
Enoshowo Eworo (Captured by Adesuwa)
Ifeoluwa Babalola (SnappCode)
Activism and Advocacy
Fauzuddeen Mahmud
Amrah Aliyu
Jude McKelvin Oseh
Tolulope Theresa Gbenro
Mukthar Halilu Modibbo
Fashion
Ikechukwu Urum (Founder, Jabari Model Management)
Phupho Gumede K
Muftau Femi Ajose (Founder, Cute Saint)
Amy Aghomi
Olayinka Ashogbon (Founder, AshLuxe)
Law
Rosemond Phil-Othihiwa
Anita Osarieme
Victoria Oloni
Ayooluwa Oderinde
Bernice Aseinof
Film
Akinkunle Michael Akinrogunde (AMA Psalmist)
Praise Onyeagwalam (Director Pinkof )
Tola Okodugha
Fadamana Okwong
Feyifunmi Oginni
Professional Service
Hammed Kayode Alabi
Mark-Anthony Ezeoha
Felix Ohaeri
Stanley Nweke-Eze
Aboyowa Ikpobe
Entrepreneurship
Promise Ovai Kenneth-Odum (CEO, Rukkies Decor)
Oluwole Fapohunda (CEO, Seven30 Real Estate Ltd)
Bayo Lawal (Co-Founder, Dukiya Investment)
Miracle Onuoha (CEO, The Fluiide Company Ltd)
Williams Fatayo (CEO, MovebytruQ)
Technology
Tobi Ololade (Founder Dojah)
Itunu Olufemi (Founder, Brainary Technology Education)
Johnson Jaiyeola (CEO, Helgg Scooters LTD)
Femi Aluko (CEO & Co-Founder, Chowdeck Logistics)
Kelvin Umechukwu (CEO & Co-Founder, Bumpa)
Intrapreneurship
Victor Okpala
Hakeem Akiode
Debbie Larry-Izamoje
Mary Edoro
Salman Dantata
On Air Personality
Seyebomi Ogunsanya (Sheye Banks)
Ope Keshinro (SwitOpe)
Ita Nsikan-Abasi Asuquo (Grandprince Ita)
Emmanuella Isioma Odiatu
Osato Edokpayi (Osato EDK)
Agriculture
Etimbuk Imuk
Esohe Ekunwe
Azeez Salawu
Nyifamu Manzo
Governance
Muhammad Sani Kassim
Abdulhaleem Ringim
Damilola Yusuf Adelodun
Naufal Ahmad
Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade
Music
Chimamanda ChukwuTFFA’seillustriousi)
Ayobami Alli-Hakeem (AnEndlessOcean)
Daniel Etiese Benson (BNXN)
Michael Adebayo Olayinka (Ruger)
John Saviours Udomboso (Young John)
Sport
Victor BonifaceThisemola Lookman
Sukurat Aiyelagbegan
Amy Okonkwo
Elizabeth Oshoba
Acting
Genoveva Umeh
Uche Montana
Mike Afolarin
Kayode Ojuolape
Jide Oyegbile (J-Blaze).
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999