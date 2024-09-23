The Future Awards Africa organisers announced the nominees for the 2024 edition on Monday.

Afrobeat stars Ruger, Young John, Bnxn, and popular content creators Layi Wasabi, Zeelicious, and Jay on Air have been nominated in the music and content creation category.

The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) event celebrates young African excellence.

Young Africans from diverse fields will compete in various categories, including music, law, agriculture, professional service, entrepreneurship, technology, photography, acting, and education.

The 18th edition, themed “Celebrating the Great and the Daring”, is an award intended to recognise exceptional individuals who have made significant contributions across various sections, including public service, entrepreneurship, creative arts and social invention in 2024.

The theme is a tribute to the bold and innovative spirit of young African achievers. Ladipo, Mybro, and Andre Vibes of the Mavin crew will host the event.

TFAA Executive Director Ayodeji Razaq, speaking on the nominees, said their “audacious vision and groundbreaking accomplishments have earned them a rightful place among the ‘Great and Daring’.

“We are honoured to celebrate their contributions and look forward to the transformative work they will continue to do.’’

The Future Awards Africa is an award known for celebrating young people between the ages of 18 and 31. TFAA started the Awards ceremony on 6 February 2006, and The Future Project presents it.

See the list of 2024 The Future Awards Africa nominees:

Education

Odunayo Aliu

Kudakwashe Foya

Obasanjo Fajemirokun

Jennifer Jonathan

Aramide Kayode

Journalism

Adesuwa Giwa Osagie

Zainab Bala

Blessings Mosugu

Eniola Olatunji

Abubakar Ibrahim Olaye

Content Creation

Isaac Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi)

Winifred Nwania (Zeelicious)

Joseph Onaolapo (Jay On Air)

Nonye Udeogu (This Thing Called Fashion)

Folagade Banks (Mama Deola)

Creativity and Innovation

Shamsuddeen Jibril

Zonna (Zo Culture)

Anita Ashiru

Salvation Uzoma (Ke0la)

Ibukunoluwa Ajagbe (IBQuake)

Health and Fitness

Olabintan Odunola

Yewande Benn

Kiki Diorgu

Olusina Ajidahun

Amanda Ihemebiri

Community Action

Chioma Ukpabi

Damilola Uzoma-Udoma

Doreen Omosele

Stanley Anigbogu

Ridwan AbdulRazaq

Arts and Literature

Mayowa Alabi (ShutaBug)

Samson Bakare

Sylvestre Nsengimana

Ahmed Alsagheer

Damilare Kuku

Photography

Omoboyejo Oyewusi (ItsBoye)

Onuchukwu Timothy (MyDadsBoss)

Chika Onuu

Enoshowo Eworo (Captured by Adesuwa)

Ifeoluwa Babalola (SnappCode)

Activism and Advocacy

Fauzuddeen Mahmud

Amrah Aliyu

Jude McKelvin Oseh

Tolulope Theresa Gbenro

Mukthar Halilu Modibbo

Fashion

Ikechukwu Urum (Founder, Jabari Model Management)

Phupho Gumede K

Muftau Femi Ajose (Founder, Cute Saint)

Amy Aghomi

Olayinka Ashogbon (Founder, AshLuxe)

Law

Rosemond Phil-Othihiwa

Anita Osarieme

Victoria Oloni

Ayooluwa Oderinde

Bernice Aseinof

Film

Akinkunle Michael Akinrogunde (AMA Psalmist)

Praise Onyeagwalam (Director Pinkof )

Tola Okodugha

Fadamana Okwong

Feyifunmi Oginni

Professional Service

Hammed Kayode Alabi

Mark-Anthony Ezeoha

Felix Ohaeri

Stanley Nweke-Eze

Aboyowa Ikpobe

Entrepreneurship

Promise Ovai Kenneth-Odum (CEO, Rukkies Decor)

Oluwole Fapohunda (CEO, Seven30 Real Estate Ltd)

Bayo Lawal (Co-Founder, Dukiya Investment)

Miracle Onuoha (CEO, The Fluiide Company Ltd)

Williams Fatayo (CEO, MovebytruQ)

Technology

Tobi Ololade (Founder Dojah)

Itunu Olufemi (Founder, Brainary Technology Education)

Johnson Jaiyeola (CEO, Helgg Scooters LTD)

Femi Aluko (CEO & Co-Founder, Chowdeck Logistics)

Kelvin Umechukwu (CEO & Co-Founder, Bumpa)

Intrapreneurship

Victor Okpala

Hakeem Akiode

Debbie Larry-Izamoje

Mary Edoro

Salman Dantata

On Air Personality

Seyebomi Ogunsanya (Sheye Banks)

Ope Keshinro (SwitOpe)

Ita Nsikan-Abasi Asuquo (Grandprince Ita)

Emmanuella Isioma Odiatu

Osato Edokpayi (Osato EDK)

Agriculture

Etimbuk Imuk

Esohe Ekunwe

Azeez Salawu

Nyifamu Manzo

Governance

Muhammad Sani Kassim

Abdulhaleem Ringim

Damilola Yusuf Adelodun

Naufal Ahmad

Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade

Music

Chimamanda Chukwu

Ayobami Alli-Hakeem (AnEndlessOcean)

Daniel Etiese Benson (BNXN)

Michael Adebayo Olayinka (Ruger)

John Saviours Udomboso (Young John)

Sport

Victor Boniface
Ademola Lookman

Sukurat Aiyelagbegan

Amy Okonkwo

Elizabeth Oshoba

Acting

Genoveva Umeh

Uche Montana

Mike Afolarin

Kayode Ojuolape

Jide Oyegbile (J-Blaze).

