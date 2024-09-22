The INEC State Collation Centre for the 2024 Edo governorship election in Benin City has gone on a break and will resume by 5 p.m.

INEC has so far collated election results from 16 of the 18 local government areas in Edo, with Monday Okpebholo of the APC polling 244,549 votes. According to the results released by INEC, he is leading the PDP candidate Asue Ighodalo, with 48,595 votes.

Mr Ighodalo scored 195,954 votes, while Olumide Akpata of the LP has 13,348.

The break is to allow for results from two more local government areas – Ikpoba-Okha and Oredo.

Meanwhile, the PDP supporters in Edo stormed the INEC headquarters in Benin City to protest the election outcome.

