The INEC State Collation Centre for the 2024 Edo governorship election in Benin City has gone on a break and will resume by 5 p.m.
INEC has so far collated election results from 16 of the 18 local government areas in Edo, with Monday Okpebholo of the APC polling 244,549 votes. According to the results released by INEC, he is leading the PDP candidate Asue Ighodalo, with 48,595 votes.
Mr Ighodalo scored 195,954 votes, while Olumide Akpata of the LP has 13,348.
The break is to allow for results from two more local government areas – Ikpoba-Okha and Oredo.
|
READ ALSO: #EdoDecides2024: INEC awaits results from two LGAs, suspends collation
Meanwhile, the PDP supporters in Edo stormed the INEC headquarters in Benin City to protest the election outcome.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999