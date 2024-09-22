Prominent election observation group Yiaga Africa has raised the alarm over alleged disruptions in the collation of results for Oredo and Ikpoba/Okha local government areas.

The group claimed observers and INEC officials were teargassed.

In a statement on its X page early Sunday morning, Yiaga Africa said:

“Reports from our LGA collation centre observers indicate disruptions in the collation process for Oredo and Ikpoba/Okha. Observers and INEC officials are being teargassed in Ikpoba/Okha.”

Yiaga Africa emphasised that collating LGA results at the state headquarters violates established procedure for results collation.

They urged INEC to stand firm against intimidation and interference.

“We want to emphasise that collating LGA results at the state headquarters violates the established procedure for results collation. We urge @inecnigeria to stand firm against intimidation and interference. Electoral law permits accredited observers, media, and party agents to monitor results collation at all levels. Failure to address these issues risks undermining the legitimacy of what has been a peaceful process since its commencement.”

Electoral malpractices

Earlier, Yiaga Africa reported incidents of vote buying and polling unit disruption during Saturday’s governorship election.

The organisation’s agents observed vote buying in several local government areas, including Ikpoba/Okha, Igueben, Esan West, Akoko Edo, Owan West, and Uhunmode.

In Igueben, APC and PDP party agents were reportedly seen bribing voters with N10,00 cash at the Igueben-Idumoka Primary School polling unit.

Similar incidents were reported in Ikpoba/Okha, where party agents handed out N10,000 cash to voters at the Enikaro-Enikaro Primary School polling unit.

Yiaga also reported disruptions at polling units in Ikpoba/Okha and Akoko Edo due to INEC officials’ lack of official stamps and alleged bribery.

At Ebua Market Square in Uhunwode LGA, an altercation between APC and PDP supporters over alleged bribery led to the suspension of voting and destruction of the voting cubicle.

The Edo State governorship election features 17 candidates on the ballot, including Olumide Akpata (Labour Party), Asue Ighodalo (PDP), and Monday Okpebholo (APC).

With 2,629,025 registered voters, the outcome of this election will determine who replaces Mr Obaseki when his tenure expires in November.

