The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has won his polling unit in the ongoing governorship election in the state for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP’s candidate, Asue Ighodalo, is up against two front-runners in an election that has a total of 17 candidates.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that at Polling Unit 19, Ward 04, in the Oredo Local Government Area, PDP garnered 127 votes, defeating the All Progressives Congress (APC), which polled 35 votes. The Labour Party (LP) came third in the polling unit with just 11 votes.

However, result from a polling unit is inconsequential to determine the overall outcome of the election.

Governor Obaseki, a PDP member, arrived at his polling unit with his security details to cast his vote.

This newspaper reported that voting at the unit started promptly at 8:15 a.m., before rain began to fall at the unit.

Many voters resolutely stayed to vote despite the rainfall on Saturday.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

