The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has won his polling unit in the ongoing governorship election in the state for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The PDP’s candidate, Asue Ighodalo, is up against two front-runners in an election that has a total of 17 candidates.
PREMIUM TIMES reported that at Polling Unit 19, Ward 04, in the Oredo Local Government Area, PDP garnered 127 votes, defeating the All Progressives Congress (APC), which polled 35 votes. The Labour Party (LP) came third in the polling unit with just 11 votes.
However, result from a polling unit is inconsequential to determine the overall outcome of the election.
|
Governor Obaseki, a PDP member, arrived at his polling unit with his security details to cast his vote.
This newspaper reported that voting at the unit started promptly at 8:15 a.m., before rain began to fall at the unit.
Many voters resolutely stayed to vote despite the rainfall on Saturday.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999