by Ayodeji Adegboyega, Abdulqudus Ogundapo, Falmata Daniel

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested two suspected political thugs and recovered several firearms during overnight raids ahead of Saturday’s off-cycle Edo State governorship election.

In a statement on Saturday, Force spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi identified the suspects as Edwin Obanor, 43 years old, and Audu Tajudeen, 41 years old. He said in the statement posted on X that the men are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Ugbogbo quarters in Igara Akoko, apprehended following intelligence gathered by the police.

Mr Adejobi also said a search of their belongings revealed three cut-to-size locally fabricated pistols on Mr Obanor, and a locally made gun on Mr Tajudeen.

He said the arrests underscored the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to curbing electoral violence and maintaining peace throughout the election process.

The police reaffirmed their stance against any form of violence, with a pledge to deal firmly with individuals bearing illegal arms or attempting to disrupt the electoral proceedings.

“The police and other supporting security agencies will not tolerate any form of violence or disorderliness during the election in Edo State,” the statement read.

It said both suspects are currently in custody and will face prosecution.

The police also urged the public to remain vigilant, encouraging citizens to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through the designated helplines.

The arrest followed allegations by Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is of the PDP, and the party’s governorship candidate, Asuen Ighodalo, that the police were biased against their supporters in the state. They have accused the police of unjustly arresting their members, a claim the police have repeatedly denied.

A total of 17 candidates – 16 men and one woman – are on the ballot for Saturday’s election.

The lead-up to Saturday’s election has been marked by violence and a blame game, with the PDP and its main rival in the governorship race, the All Progressives Congress (APC), each accusing the other of fuelling political unrest in the state.

