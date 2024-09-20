The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said its election materials at the Oredo Local Government office of Edo State are intact despite reports of an attempt by hoodlums to hijack the materials.

Thugs were said to have attacked the office shortly after the materials arrived from the Central Bank branch in Benin City, the state capital, on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the distribution of materials from the CBN in Benin City commenced at about 12 noon to all 18 local governments in the state.

When this newspaper visited the office on Friday, along with the YIAGA Africa team, security personnel had blocked one lane of the highway in front of the building, and police officers had set up roadblocks, allowing only vehicles carrying officials to pass.

The situation has caused severe traffic congestion along Ekewuan Road, as motorists are forced to use the only available lane.

N.S. Osakue, the assistant electoral officer in charge of the local government, confirmed that all the election materials for the local government are intact.

“People came, they were on their own, and we are on our own. Our materials are intact. Our materials are intact,” Mrs Osakue said while declining to comment on the attack.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

She noted that there is an established means of communication.

“We have the Public Affairs Department; they are the only ones who can address the media,” she said.

Nnamdi Aduba, one of the YIAGA team members, observed that INEC should be more proactive in providing such information to calm nerves.

“Some people outside, who know you, when they hear the news (of the attack), will be scared. Sometimes, your superiors do not understand the implications of what is happening,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES contacted Sam Olumekun, the spokesperson for INEC, but he did not answer calls to his phone or respond to text messages.

Preparedness

Speaking on INEC’s preparedness, Mrs Osakue said the commission is fully ready for the election, including the potential for rain, which has been a daily occurrence in some parts of the state.

“The commission provided us with tarpaulins. We are set for the election despite the rain forecast because every election in September is always during the rainy season. The 2012 election was held under heavy rain,” Mrs Osakue said.

Oredo Local Government Area is one of the hotspots identified by YIAGA Africa.

Others are Ikpoba/Okha, Egor, Ovia South West, Ovia North East, Esan South East, Etsako West and Etsako East.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

