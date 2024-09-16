Nigeria’s annual inflation rate eased again in August after a persistent rise in nearly two years.
Inflation rate eased further to 32.15 per cent in August 2024 relative to the July 2024 headline inflation rate of 33.40 per cent, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced Monday.
Inflation indicators compare prices of goods and services in 12 months. A decline does not necessarily imply a reduction in prices; instead, it shows the rate of price increase had fallen compared to previous months.
READ ALSO: UPDATED: Nigeria’s inflation rate eases first time in 19 months
According to the NBS food inflation was 37.52 per cent in August 2024 as against 39. 53 per cent recorded in July.
|
More details later….
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999