The Labour Party(LP) Caretaker Committee on Wednesday in Abuja urged Julius Abure to stop parading himself as the national chairman of the party, saying his tenure expired on 9 June 2024.

Salisu Mohammad, Secretary, Board of Trustees, of the party said this during a news conference organised by the leadership of Labour Party National Transitional Committee (NTC) in Abuja.

He said the decision was reached at the Umuahia stakeholder meeting by the Nenadi Usman-led Caretaker Committee which was lawful and legitimate.

Mr Mohammed said the NTC engaged and mobilised all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the party recovers itself from what it described as Abure’s illegality and corruption.

He said Abure, since assumption of office as national chairman following the sudden death of the party National Chairman, Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, in 2000, Mr Abure had led the party without election.

He said INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission) had asked him to vacate the chair meant for Chairman of the Labour Party.

“These interventions by the NTC have culminated in the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party in Umuahia.

“The National Transitional Committee (NTC) facilitated by the Nigerian Labour Congress as the Trustee of the Labour Party fully accepts and commends the decision of NEC of the Labour Party at its meeting on 4 September 2024.

“We support the 29-man Caretaker Committee to prepare and conduct democratic congresses to elected party leadership at the Ward, LGA, State and National levels,’’ he said.

According to him, the NEC organised by the Governor Alex Otti of Abia State is the most welcome intervention needed to save the party from what he described as illegalities.

“We believe that this intervention is in line with the expression of the democratic will of the millions of Nigerians,” Mr Mohammad said.

(NAN)

