Nigeria faces a looming humanitarian crisis as massive floods submerge communities and farmlands across the country.

At least 10 states have experienced massive flooding this year, displacing close to 500,000 residents.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the floods destroyed more than 16,000 hectares of farmlands. Farmers in some communities are now being forced to harvest their farm produce prematurely over fears of destruction by imminent floods.

In Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, North-east Nigeria, overflowing riverbanks and the collapse of the Alau Dam on the Ngadda River have opened floodgates in the city. Buildings are now submerged, and more than 239,000 residents have been displaced, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Authorities are scampering to evacuate inmates from one affected prison. Animals in the zoo have been let loose by the floods, causing panic among residents.

An aerial view of the city reminds one of Nigeria’s massive flooding of 2022. Described as the worst in a decade, it displaced more than 1.4 million people in 34 of the country’s 36 states.

Although this year’s flood did not cause the same scale of destruction, it raised similar systemic issues in Nigeria’s flood management and emergency preparedness.

The development also threatens a new wave of humanitarian crises in a country facing increasing hardship amidst fears that 26.5 million Nigerians face food insecurity this year, up from 18.6 million people last year, according to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

There were warnings

The 2024 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO), launched in April, predicted high floods in 148 local government areas (LGAs) in 31 states, including Borno. The report, produced by Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), also said 249 LGAs in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are within moderate flood risk areas.

The report listed the high flood-prone states as Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue and Borno. Others are Cross-River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, and Yobe.

“These regions are characterised by erratic rainfall patterns, river basin dynamics and inadequate hydraulic infrastructures, amplifying the potential for devastating flood impacts on communities, agriculture and infrastructures,” the report stated.

The AFO recommended implementing robust early warning systems to provide timely alerts to at-risk communities and enable proactive evacuation and response efforts.

It also recommended infrastructure improvements, such as flood defences, drainage systems, and embankments, to mitigate flood risk and protect vulnerable areas.

It added: “Strengthening institutional capacity at all levels of government to effectively coordinate flood response and recovery efforts, including disaster risk management, emergency response and post-disaster recovery planning.”

NEMA prepares

The spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Manzo Ezekiel, told PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday that the agency had sent alarms to stakeholders, including state governors, since the beginning of the year, asking them to prepare for the floods.

He said the agency also met with the stakeholders to analyse the flood forecast and the roles to play towards mitigating the occurrence. He noted that the agency also placed several jingles on the radio, directing residents of flood-prone and riverine areas to be on the lookout.

“NEMA wrote to all the state governors. And we didn’t stop at that. NEMA convened stakeholder meetings where the forecast was discussed, and the mitigating side was discussed. Then NEMA also embarked on advocacy to the stakeholders,” he said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

Floods ravage communities, destroy farmlands

The flood in Borno, exacerbated by the collapse of the Alau dam, has garnered the most attention and has been described as the worst that the state experienced in over three decades.

However, at least 10 other states listed in the AFO report have witnessed flooding that killed people and destroyed properties in the last two months.

Last month, at least 39 people lost their lives to massive floods that swept through part of Jigawa State. According to the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Haruna Mairiga, more than 15,000 people were displaced and 8,500 houses were affected by the floods. Mr Mairiga added that 12,000 hectares of farmlands were washed away.

In Adamawa State, at least six persons were reported dead in August as a result of the flooding that displaced more than 12,961 persons in three LGAs, namely Madagali, Demsa, and Numan.

In Gombe and Yobe states, more than 4,000 houses and farmlands have been destroyed by flood. While Gombe SEMA said 2,517 houses and shops were destroyed by a flood that ravaged 33 communities, the Yobe SEMA stated that 1,650 houses were destroyed in Jajere and Yunusari towns of the state.

In Kaduna, close to 4,000 people have been displaced by flooding. More than 200 houses were submerged in Zaria and Sabon-Gari LGAs of Kaduna State. In Kafanchan and surrounding villages in Jema’a LGA of the state, floods displaced more than 1,000 residents and killed two children. In Zango Kataf LGA, NEMA said the flood had displaced no fewer than 3,633 people from five communities.

In Kano, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Isyaku Kubarachi, said the recent flood killed 31 people and displaced 31,818.

He said the floods destroyed 2,518 farmlands, covering 976 hectares of land in 21 local government areas in the state, and 5,280 houses.

The Executive Secretary of Zamfara State SEMA, Ahmed Bala, said the flood affected 9,784 households in all 12 political wards in Gummi LGA of the state. He added that 12 people lost their lives while hundreds of hectares of farmlands were washed away.

In Bauchi, the state SEMA said more than N7.81 billion worth of farmlands and properties have been destroyed by flood in 16 LGAs.

The agency’s Director of planning, Research, and Statistics, Adamu Nayola, attributed the flood to two months of heavy downpours in the northern part of the state.

“The floods, which affected communities in 16 hard-hit LGAs, destroyed and damaged houses, farmlands, roads, electricity poles, and domestic animals. This resulted in significant economic losses,” he said.

He listed affected LGAs as Giade, Shira, Katagum, Gamawa, Zaki, Kirfi, Dambam, Alkaleri, Darazo, Itas Gadau, Toro, Bauchi, Misau, Jama’are, Warji and Ganjuwa.

Premature harvest

In Anambra and Bayelsa states, panicky farmers are prematurely harvesting crops over fear of an impending flood disaster that could destroy them if left unharvested.

According to Paul Odenigbo, the Executive Secretary of Anambra SEMA, many community farmlands had already been submerged due to increased water levels.

Looming humanitarian crises

NEMA announced last month that more than 16,000 hectares of farmlands have been destroyed in 27 states. With the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation’s warning that an estimated 26.5 million people would face food insecurity in Nigeria this year, the situation threatens to become dire.

NEMA has also warned that the overflowing rivers are reaching other communities. The agency has placed other states, such as Benue, Kogi, Anambra, Delta, Imo, Rivers, and Bayelsa, on alert.

With the flood in Maiduguri, Mr Ezekiel said NEMA has deployed some of the facilities used in Jigawa to Maiduguri. He listed them as including life jackets, rescue boats, spreaders and cutters, and a mobile water treatment plant.

“As I speak to you now, since Jigawa has stabilised with the situation in Maiduguri, our facilities have been moved to Maiduguri to support the ongoing rescue operations that are ongoing there now,” he added.

He, therefore, called for preparedness in the central and southern states, noting that the “water will naturally flow downward.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

