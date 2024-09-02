The Nigerian police have accused a British socialist, Andrew Wynne (also known as Andrew Povich or Drew Povey), of building “a network of sleeper cells to topple” the Bola Tinubu administration “and plunge the nation into chaos.”

Police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a Monday statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES.

The government also declared the Briton wanted, saying he “has fled the country.”

Mr Adejobi said Mr Wynne “rented a space at Labour House, Abuja, for an ‘Iva Valley Bookshop’ and established ‘STARS of Nations Schools’ as a cover for his subversive activities.”

Nigerian activists close to Mr Wynne, however, described him as a committed socialist who dedicated his life to fighting for workers’ rights and projecting non-violent socialist causes. He has been in Nigeria and operated his bookshop at the headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress for many years.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the police raided the bookshop at the NLC headquarters in Abuja following the #EndBadGovernance protests across the country.

Some of the protesters were arraigned on Monday and were accused of collaborating with the 70-year-old Briton, “with intent to destabilise Nigeria, called on the military to take over the government from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

PREMIUM TIMES will provide more details in subsequent reports.

Read the full statement by the police below.

The Nigeria Police Force has launched a comprehensive investigation into the activities of a foreign national and subversive elements plotting to undermine the democratically-elected government in Nigeria through unconstitutional regime change and orchestrating violence across the country.

Following extensive intelligence gathering and collaboration with other security agencies, nine suspects have been apprehended, who received substantial financial backing from foreign sources to destabilise the country. Preliminary findings suggest they orchestrated and funded violent protests, disseminated false information, and engaged in other unlawful activities to create anarchy and justify their illegal plot to overthrow the democratically elected government.

Investigations have identified a foreign mercenary, Andrew Wynne (also known as Andrew Povich or Drew Povey), a British national, who built a network of sleeper cells to topple the government and plunge the nation into chaos. He rented a space at Labour House, Abuja, for an ‘Iva Valley Bookshop’ and established ‘STARS of Nations Schools’ as a cover for his subversive activities.

Documentary evidence and confessions revealed that Andrew Wynne issued directives, monitored progress, provided finance and operational guidance to achieve unconstitutional regime change in Nigeria. He mobilised and deployed several billions of naira to his Nigerian collaborators, urging them to mobilise the public to violently storm police facilities and military barracks, anticipating a bloodbath that will instigate international condemnation of the Nigerian government. These acts are in clear violation of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2011 and other relevant laws.

Since the commencement of investigations, Andrew Wynne has fled the country. He and one of his local coordinators, one Lucky Ehis Obiyan have accordingly been declared wanted and global hunting for them has commenced in connection with this investigation.

The nine other suspects already apprehended have been arraigned before a competent court of law today, Monday, September 2, 2024, for Criminal Conspiracy, Terrorism Financing, Treasonable Felony, Subversion, and Cybercrime.

These acts are in clear violation of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2011 and other relevant laws

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, while condemning the activities of the group, has since activated the INTERPOL tools and other global policing networks to support ongoing domestic investigations aimed at locating and apprehending the suspects at large. The IGP assures the general public that the Force will leave no stone unturned in dealing with, and bringing to deserved justice, any individual or group threatening our national security and peace or promoting any movement with the motive of truncating our democratic government through unconstitutional means.

We recognise and remain committed to protecting citizens’ constitutionally guaranteed fundamental and democratic rights to peaceful assembly and free expression. However, we advise citizens to be wary of subversive elements who weaponise and commercialise protests for personal financial and ideological benefits.

Contrary to disinformation, the invitation extended to certain individuals within the NLC leadership has nothing to do with rights advocacy and activities of the Union leadership but aimed at clearing the relationship of the individuals and Andrew Wynne who in addition to plotting unconstitutional regime change is also financing terrorism in Nigeria.

Following the interaction between the police investigation team and the NLC President, there is now a clearer understanding of the focus of the ongoing police investigation and the depth of Andrew Wynne’s subversive network and activities.

No nation will tolerate attempts by foreign elements to interfere in its internal affairs, threaten national security and organise and fund local elements to instigate uprisings aimed at destabilising the country and engendering violent and unconstitutional regime change.

The Inspector-General of Police appeals for cooperation and support of all law abiding citizens in the ongoing investigation. He assures any one with information leading to the arrest of any of the suspects declared wanted will be appreciated and rewarded handsomely.

Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

